“He received the first dose of the vaccination in recent weeks, and will receive the second dose when his quarantine is completed,” the statement said. Buttigieg was in “close contact” with the agent, including on Monday morning before the agent’s positive result, according to the statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being within six feet of someone for a total of at least 15 minutes “over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset,” or, if the person is showing no symptoms, starting from two days before going in for a test.

Following an immediate contact tracing effort, a second member of Buttigieg’s security detail was also deemed a “close contact,” according to Schiller’s statement, but no one else fit that category.

Buttigieg was confirmed by the Senate on Feb. 2. In an email to department employees the following morning, he said he was “honored and delighted to be officially on board.” He said he looked forward to spending the next few weeks learning about the staff’s critical work.

“When it’s safe, I look forward to walking the halls and traveling the country to get to know you and your colleagues in person,” he wrote.

Buttigieg has been active, making TV and other appearances, including one where he met transportation workers Friday at Union Station to discuss covid-safety efforts, including mask use. A photo from the event, tweeted by the department, showed a masked Buttigieg standing in formation in front of masked Amtrak workers and a locomotive, with a header that read: “Name this band.”

In a previously scheduled interview on CNN with Erin Burnett on Monday night, Buttigieg said the agent also showed no symptoms despite his positive test.

“This is why masks matter. This is why testing matters. You can get up, go to work, feel fine, and it turns out that you’re positive,” he told Burnett.