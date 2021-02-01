In the days before a Senate vote on his nomination to become transportation secretary, scheduled for noon Tuesday, Buttigieg has taken the new administration’s broader message to people who might miss it. In the process, he’s seeking to expand views of what it means to be transportation secretary — a job Biden says will have an outsize role in pushing his priorities but one that comes with sharp limits on formal powers.

The position’s low-profile could present Buttigieg with an opportunity, public policy experts say.

“Nobody has any idea what that job entails,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, who studies political communication and is director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. “If you’re going to define a role, it’s much easier than redefining a role.”

Buttigieg’s nomination sailed through the Senate Commerce Committee last week on a 21-to-3 vote.

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor honed his political skills in the Republican lion’s den of Fox News, where he appeared on Biden’s behalf during the campaign. Jamieson pointed to his pleasant presence under pressure.

“Pete Buttigieg is a master of reframing, and he is unflappable,” she said. “He stays calm. He does not become defensive. He’s basically becoming a spokesperson for the administration.”

The barrier-breaking nature of his nomination — he would be the first openly gay person to be confromed to a Cabinet position by the Senate — has added broader appeal to Buttigieg’s story.

Buttigieg has told interviewers of his pride at having his husband, Chasten, sitting behind him during his Senate hearing. It was a profound departure from the treatment of James Hormel, President Bill Clinton’s nominee as ambassador to Luxembourg. Hormel was attacked for being gay and denied a Senate vote, an episode seared into then-17-year-old Buttigieg’s memory.

Buttigieg told Jimmy Fallon he hopes his experience before the Senate will deliver a “different, better, opposite message to some kid who’s watching right now, that you have every right to belong, every right to serve, every right to be part of this country.”

Transportation secretary has not traditionally been a high-profile Cabinet role, but Buttigieg has brought his own following and celebrity since being nominated to the post in December. Supporters of his presidential campaign have hailed his new role online, decking out social media with emoji for buses, planes and trains, and seeking to educate themselves about the department’s duties.

As many of them have discovered, the department is both sprawling in its scope and carries out highly technical work.

Beth Osborne, director of the nonprofit Transportation for America, said it would be difficult to find a single leader with the professional background to oversee aviation, trucking, cars, pipelines, highway funding and shipping. Instead, Osborne said Buttigieg’s success depends on his ability to work with a team of deputies and agency leaders.

“What you really need is someone who can set a vision that their deputies can follow and enact and explain that vision across modes to the public and policymakers,” she said. “So far, Buttigieg looks pretty good at that very thing.”

But Osborne, who was a senior official at the department in the Obama administration, said Buttigieg will face challenges as a reformist in that role. The department has little say over how money in the multibillion-dollar federal highway program gets spent, for example. In the Obama years, she said, the department’s leaders struggled to impose change.

“I think in many ways we blew our opportunity,” she said. “We got too comfortable in our talent in managing a flawed program and didn’t spend time in fixing that program. I fear that those who are excited about reform often fall into that category.”

Buttigieg’s media blitz has been aimed at building support for the administration’s agenda, which Biden has advanced through a series of executive actions. In all, he’s taken part in more than a half-dozen television interviews on cable news and morning talk shows. He’s appeared on NPR, spoken to The Washington Post and New York Times and been quizzed by Captain America actor Chris Evans for a politics video series he hosts.

Buttigieg told The Post last month that he had been driving and stopped to put air in his tires. A trucker recognized him, Buttigieg said, and engaged him in a discussion about safety regulations.

His media venues have been far from hostile, slipping at times into adoration. But the questioning has provided clarifying exchanges and insights into the priorities, strategies and challenges for the ambitious former management consultant who would become Biden’s youngest Cabinet member, responsible for overseeing a department with about 55,000 employees.

Joy Behar, a co-host of “The View,” pondered what to call the 39-year-old former intelligence officer and Rhodes scholar.

“Hello, Mayor Pete. I’m going to call you Mayor Pete still, is that okay?” Behar asked.

“I’ll always answer to Mayor Pete,” he said.

“Even if you’re president, we’re going to call you Mayor Pete,” she said.

“Once a mayor, always a mayor,” Buttigieg responded with a smile.

Behar expressed concerns about the effects of climate change on her grandson and his generation, saying she wasn’t sure how a transportation secretary could alter the course of a warming planet.

“The opportunity is huge,” was Buttigieg’s animated response. “It’s one of the reasons I’m so excited about this role.”

He pointed to the future of electric vehicles, with new charging stations nationwide, and more passenger rail, “knowing that, often, trains that are powered electrically have less carbon emissions.” He spoke of making it easier for people to take a subway “or even bike, in addition to what we’re doing for cars.”

“Transportation is actually the single biggest part of our economy that puts carbon dioxide into the air,” Buttigieg said. “So getting this right is one of the single biggest things we can do to make that future better for your grandkids and for everybody who really has life or death stakes in whether we succeed in battling climate change.”

Many climate initiatives have been blocked by Republican opposition in Congress, a potent dynamic that will challenge the administration’s efforts.

When the administration’s climate policies are raised, opponents have voiced dire warnings about the Green New Deal, a reference to a congressional resolution introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) in 2019 that seeks to cut net greenhouse gas emissions to zero in a decade. Republican members have dismissed the effort as radical and sought to tie it to Biden, who has set his own goal of reaching zero emissions by 2050.

Buttigieg shut down one such effort during his confirmation hearing before the Commerce Committee last month, when Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) noted Buttigieg’s past support for the Green New Deal.

When Scott asked about a disputed study claiming the Green New Deal would cost almost $100 trillion, Buttigieg — generally upbeat through the day’s mostly agreeable questioning — responded with a colder edge.

“Are you referring to the president’s climate proposal, or . . . ?” Buttigieg asked, knowing the senator was not. Scott soon acknowledged as much.

“Okay, so I proposed one. I’m not sure that it was scored in that way,” Buttigieg said, referring to an accounting of costs and benefits. “Of course, the president won our primary and the election. And that will be the vision that goes forward.”

Kelly Fleming, an energy and transportation analyst at the University of California at Davis, said getting on television gives Buttigieg an opportunity to make the case for the administration’s policies, which could translate into support in Congress.

“Maybe people will think about their choices more, where roads come from and how they’re paid for,” Fleming said.

In addition to reaching national audiences, Fleming said Buttigieg and his team should also work — and communicate directly with — communities where transportation policies have contributed to segregation and a lack of economic opportunity. That also was a priority of former Charlotte mayor Anthony Foxx, who served as transportation secretary under President Barack Obama.

These communities will be central to his work, Buttigieg has told interviewers, including MSNBC’s O’Donnell. Too many Black communities were either starved of transportation resources and “cut off from opportunity, or the opposite happened. Investment happened. But it happened in the worst way, like in the form of a highway going right through a neighborhood.”

While Buttigieg has limited experience in transportation, the Biden administration has moved to install a team at the department with deep expertise. It includes former Massachusetts transportation secretary Stephanie Pollack and former New York transportation commissioner Polly Trottenberg, both of whom have experience ensuring roads are designed to serve pedestrians, cyclists and buses, as well as cars — a cause Buttigieg took up in South Bend.

Other jobs have been given to environmental experts. Steven Cliff, an official at the California Air Resources Board, was named to a top position at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Biden’s new top lawyer at the agency is Ann Carlson, an environmental law professor at UCLA.

“We don’t get very good outcomes on climate, we don’t get very good safety outcomes,” said Angie Schmitt, a transportation safety consultant and author of “Right of Way: Race, Class, and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America.” But now, “it looks like all the stars are aligning,” Schmitt said.

For Osborne, an early indicator of Buttigieg’s ability to act will be whether he reimposes an Obama-era measure requiring state transportation departments and planning organizations to measure carbon dioxide emissions on roads — a rule that was scrapped by the Trump administration. Osborne said if the department’s new leadership isn’t able to do that quickly, “I would have great concerns.”

As Buttigieg fielded questions from television interviewers on how the new president can achieve unity, he argued that success will depend on one clear metric: results.

And he hopes his time as Mayor Pete will help achieve them. He told O’Donnell: “When you’re a mayor, you’ve had that experience of, you know, hoping to get a call returned by the Department of Transportation.”