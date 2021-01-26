“Good transportation policy can play no less a role than making possible the American Dream,” he told senators.

He also tackled issues like rural air service and trucking regulations — getting into the weeds that make up much of the department’s day-to-day work.

Buttigieg, 39, stands to become the youngest person to lead the department and would be the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet seat by the Senate.

The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who himself sought the Democratic presidential nomination, is also set to become a high-profile spokesman for Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Buttigieg has regularly appeared on television since being nominated to the transportation job and retains his own support in the party.

Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), the committee’s top Republican, said last week he was “quite certain” Buttigieg would be confirmed.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said he aims to hold a final vote on Buttigieg’s nomination this week. The Senate has confirmed Biden’s choices to lead the departments of State, Defense and Treasury and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The sometimes-sleepy Transportation Department has responsibility for keeping the nation’s roads and skies safe, as well as funding highways and transit systems. But it would be a perch for the administration to tackle climate change — through the regulation of car and SUV emissions — and to try to undo the legacy of racist planning decisions, by ensuring the billions of dollars at the department’s disposal are spent equitably.

“At their worst, misguided policies and missed opportunities in transportation can reinforce racial and economic inequality by dividing or isolating neighborhoods and undermining government’s basic role of empowering Americans to thrive,” Buttigieg said during his hearing.

While the session was largely confrontation-free, Buttigieg was questioned by Republicans over whether he would support raising the gas tax (he left the door open, only for a spokesman to close it afterward) and projected job losses caused by Biden canceling the Keystone XL oil pipeline project.

The exchanges were a reminder of partisan divisions over infrastructure investment and the climate that will shape any progress the new administration is able to make in Congress, where Democrats hold power by the barest of margins.