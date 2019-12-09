Rahn has worked in Hogan’s cabinet since the start of the administration in 2015. He’s been the chief spokesman and public salesman for most of the governor’s signature transportation efforts including: building the light-rail Purple Line, investing billions in road and highway improvements statewide, encouraging Elon Musk to pursue a hyperloop beneath the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, and launching an effort to install toll lanes on the region’s most congested highways.

Rahn will be replaced in January by Gregory Slater, who oversees the State Highway Administration. In that job, Slater was both the lead negotiator for the bridge deal and “spearheaded” Hogan’s plan to use a public-private partnership to install toll lanes on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

Rahn’s departure comes as a surprise, partly because Hogan appointed him to a high-profile position as a member of the Metro board in July. Rahn also played a key role in the recently announced project in which Maryland and Virginia will cooperate to rebuild and expand the American Legion Bridge, the Washington area’s worst traffic bottleneck, which links Montgomery County with Fairfax County.

Rahn helped oversee two of the governor’s most consequential decisions: to build the light-rail Purple Line in the Washington suburbs while killing a similar project, the Red Line, in Baltimore; and proposing to widen the Capital Beltway, I-270 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway by adding tolled express lanes.

Rahn also was a strong advocate for Hogan’s policy of shifting resources from transit to roads, and for seeking to hold down Metro’s costs and thus its demands on the Maryland transportation budget.

