Robert Soreng, the club’s vice president and a botanist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, said Plummers Island provides a critical research site because of its remarkable biodiversity and protected status under the National Park Service. Studying the same wilderness since 1901, he said, has revealed how nature responds to human development, climate change, invasive species and other changes.

“This is incredibly valuable for studying long-term trends,” Soreng said. “We know more about what’s there than in any other place.”

But Soreng and other scientists say the island’s research value is in danger of being lost to a new, wider American Legion Bridge. Under Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R)’s plan to relieve traffic congestion on the Capital Beltway, an expanded bridge between Virginia and Maryland could require piers on the island’s western edge. That area also would have trees cut to build a road for construction vehicles to access the bridge site over four to five years.

Biologists have faced off against the bridge before — and won. In the 1950s, when the current bridge was being planned, the club persuaded the state to move it upriver to better spare Plummers Island, according to a history of the Beltway published by the Montgomery County Historical Society.

Under Hogan’s plan, companies would rebuild and widen the bridge, along with the rest of the Maryland Beltway and Interstate 270, to add up to two toll lanes in each direction. In exchange, the firms would keep most of the toll profits for 50 years.

The new, 14-lane bridge would be almost twice as wide as the current 10-lane span because it also would include shoulders and a recreational path.

Caryn Brookman, who oversees Maryland’s environmental analysis of the highway expansion plan, said Plummers Island is protected as part of the 184-mile Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park. Under federal law, she said, construction may harm the island only if there is no “prudent or feasible” way to avoid it. In that case, the state would have to minimize the harm.

The current bridge, which opened in 1962 about 25 feet from the island’s western tip, was built before federal environmental protections were enacted, she said.

Brookman said the state explored avoiding the island by spanning the Potomac with a suspension bridge or tunneling beneath the river. However, those options would have required taking more homes, in addition to their “extraordinary cost and complex construction,” state officials have said.

Moving the bridge upriver, farther from the island, would affect other “significant resources,” Brookman said. Those include parkland on the Virginia side and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division on the Maryland side.

In response to concerns from the biologists and several government agencies, Brookman said, the state recently worked with the National Park Service to reduce the part of Plummers Island that would be affected, from 1.92 acres to 0.65 acres. The change also would spare the island’s wetlands, she said.

The contractor could use barges in the river, rather than more of the island, to store construction materials and equipment, Brookman said.

“We’ve tried to really minimize the area needed for construction,” she said.

But the biologists say losing any of their tiny island — or having the bridge and its vehicle pollution move closer — would cause irreparable harm.

The club, which bought the island in 1908, donated it to the National Park Service in 1959, after the federal government had condemned it to extend what is now the Clara Barton Parkway. In exchange, the club retained “the right to continue to maintain the island as a natural wild area and use it for scientific research,” according to the agreement.

Plummers Island is in the Potomac Gorge, between Great Falls and Georgetown. The gorge is home to hundreds of rare species, including the highest concentration of rare plants in Maryland, according to the National Park Service.

Moreover, the biologists say, its protection from development has provided a rare chance to do fieldwork nine miles from downtown Washington.

“When you think about the Washington area, there aren’t many places that haven’t been disturbed by humans,” said Matthew Perry, a club member and emeritus scientist with the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel.

Soreng said more than 400 scientific papers have emerged from Plummers Island research. The most well-known study showed that many of the island’s lichen species had died off and others had soaked up significantly more lead after the bridge was built, due to emissions from leaded gasoline used at the time.

Club members say they don’t know who declared Plummers Island “the most thoroughly studied island in North America,” though the title has graced its sign for decades.

It probably stems from proximity, they say. Between the Smithsonian, federal agencies, universities and conservation organizations, the nation’s capital has long attracted some of the country’s top natural resources scientists. Club members have included legendary ornithologist Roger Tory Peterson; Gifford Pinchot, the first chief of the U.S. Forest Service; and Frederick Coville, who helped establish the National Arboretum.

“There’s an extraordinary concentration of world-class biologists,” said Bruce Stein, a club member and chief scientist for the National Wildlife Federation.

Atop one of the island’s two rocky hills sits a rustic one-room cabin built by club members in 1901. Though it has no electricity or plumbing, the biologists use it for their annual spring shad bakes and fall oyster roasts.

Brookman, the state consultant, said the cabin would not be affected by construction.

The island is open to the public and can be reached on foot by crossing the channel via stones when the river is low or wading when it’s higher. However, Soreng said the club hopes that people will stay off the island to preserve the research sites, which include plants that could be trampled.

On a recent tour, Soreng and two other club members trekked through brush and over rocks and fallen trees. But for the dull roar of bridge traffic overhead, the island feels far from city life.

Soreng pointed out beeches, pawpaw trees and silver maples, and a patch where spring brings a carpet of ostrich ferns. Perry, an ornithologist, spotted a great blue heron and delighted in a pileated woodpecker as it took flight.

On the western end, strips of orange, pink and yellow plastic waved in the frigid breeze from various tree branches, presumably markings from the highway study.

“In here would be total destruction,” Soreng said, pointing to woods between the ribbons and the bridge.

Small orange flags planted in the ground also dot the island, marking 22 research plots for studying plants. Some plots date back to 1998, Soreng said.

“Everything that’s in there,” Soreng said, “someone is recording.”

Ralph Eckerlin, the club’s president and a retired biology professor at Northern Virginia Community College, said he worries about the birds, crickets, katydids and other species that rely on calling out to one another.

“That’s going to be considerably closer than it is now,” Eckerlin said, pointing to the bridge that reverberates with never-ending traffic. “What will that do for the birds that use voice to find a mate?”

Pamela Goddard, a Mid-Atlantic specialist for the National Parks Conservation Association, said Plummers Island must be spared as precious urban green space.