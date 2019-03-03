

Potholes along 15th Street in Northwest Washington this month. The gashes are common this time of year, as water seeps into cracks, freezes and dislodges parts of the pavement. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Leke Arojojoye, who works as an accountant, was on his way to work Friday when D.C.’s weather-battered streets messed with his balance sheet.

Near RFK Stadium, his 2005 Acura clipped a pothole and his left front tire blew.

“I heard an explosion,” said Arojojoye, 34, who lives in Capitol Heights. “I kept driving, but I figured out that my car wasn’t right.”

On went a spare that got him to work. On Saturday, though, Arojojoye got in line with a lot of other people who found themselves at repair shops bemoaning the region’s roads.

“I can literally complain that there are a lot of potholes in D.C.,” he said, after paying $80 for a used tire at the Metro Service Center.

This is the time of the year when repeated freezing and thawing works its black magic, gouging holes the size of wading pools in some places on area streets and roadways. On the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, things got so bad that the speed limit was lowered, effective Saturday, to 40 mph between Routes 197 and 32. Traffic slowed, at times to a crawl. At other times, vehicles slalomed between the lanes, sometimes running onto the shoulder, in an attempt to avoid all the rough spots.



Hitting a pothole can lead not only to tire damage, but it can even can bend a rim and throw of a car’s suspension and alignment. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Potholes form whenever water — which expands when it freezes — seeps into the cracks in the roadway, turns to ice, and then pries loose chunks of pavement. It’s as dependent on seasonal changes and the weather no less than Groundhog Day, whenever there are quick cycles of freeze and thaw.

This was not a news flash for Ben Lathrop, a manager at Honest Tom’s Auto Care in Sterling, Va.

“There’s always an uptick this time of year,” said Lathrop, 45, whose shop sees about five to eight blowouts a week. “Now, we don’t know if they’re hitting potholes or hitting curbs. Most of our customers will say they hit a pothole because they won’t admit to hitting a curb.”

The thing is, after the swerving attempts and the braking and the cursing, there’s also not a lot anyone can do about potholes. Plus, the usual pothole repair — shoveling some asphalt into the hole and tamping it down — doesn’t really solve the problem, Lathrop observed. It’s a temporary patch that smooths things over until the pavement is properly resurfaced.

As for car repairs, Lathrop said, the average job runs about $125, though the cost can depend on the make of the vehicle and the tire, which, unlike the pothole, can’t usually be patched after a blowout. Sometimes that’s just the beginning, too.

“We get a lot of cracked wheels, bent wheels,” Lathrop said. “That obviously translates right into suspension, so it’s going to throw the car out of alignment, and if they don’t align it, it obviously wears the car out sooner. So, it can be a big domino effect.”



The District encourages drivers to request pothole repairs by calling 311. In Virginia, if you find a pothole on a state-maintained road, call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623). If the pothole is in a city, town or county, call the local public works department. In Maryland, go to the state’s website to find out who maintains the road. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

You can almost hear him tallying the estimate in his head.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reported last month that about half a million insurance claims are filed every year related to potholes. Almost as many members of the motoring organization summoned roadside assistance for flat tires, which had been caused by potholes and other things, because they also lacked a spare tire. To save fuel, a growing number of new vehicles no longer come equipped with spare tires. Instead, they have inflator kits or “run-flat tires,” which are designed to travel about 100 miles more until the driver can make a repair and write an angry letter or email in whatever jurisdiction the pothole was encountered.

The District, like most other jurisdictions, invites people to call in any pothole sighting so crews can make repairs. Since 2009, D.C. has also staged an annual Potholepalooza with the goal of fixing chuckholes faster than usual, within 48 hours after people report them instead of 72 hours. In the suburbs, Fairfax County in Northern Virginia and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland also invite people to report potholes, although some roads belong to the state and are maintained by state agencies.

Duwaun Wildgoose, a kindergarten teacher at City Arts and Prep Public Charter School in the District, said he was driving along Mount Olivet Road in Northeast on Thursday when his 2008 Honda Accord whacked a pothole.



AAA Mid-Atlantic reported last month that about half a million insurance claims are filed every year related to potholes. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

“It shook me so much I ended up scraping the curb,” said Wildgoose, 38, while he waited in a line with four cars outside Mac’s Tire Service on Florida Avenue NE. A few cars ahead of him was a 2017 black Ford Fiesta that belonged to Kristin Kelly, whose plans to check out a site for her upcoming wedding were delayed by a blowout on Saturday afternoon.

Kelly, 37, a corporate controller who lives in Arlington, said she was on the 12th Street Expressway on Saturday afternoon when her right rear tire gave up the ghost after hitting a pothole.

“I could feel the car kind of jerk, and so we pulled over as soon as we could, and the tire was basically shredded,” Kelly said. She said D.C. could do better.

“I drive in the city all the time, and it’s basically riddled with potholes,” Kelly said. “This city is wealthy as crap, and if it means taking taxes out of something to put into these roads, it needs to happen. This is ridiculous.”

