In this April 29, 2018 photo, drone operator Parker Gyokeres helps to retrieve a drone after photographing over Hart Island in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Projects in Virginia, Kansas and Nevada are among those the Trump administration named Wednesday for a new program to sharply expand how drones can be used across the United States, seeking to accelerate growth in a booming sector with broad economic potential, but also a range of security, safety and privacy concerns.

Among the winners in a nationwide competition is a group including Virginia Tech, which will work with Project Wing-- part of Google’s parent Alphabet-- Intel , AT&T and other firms on delivering packages, power-line inspections and emergency management operations. Also tapped was the city of Reno and the drone delivery company Flirtey, which is working to launch an automated external defibrillator (AED) delivery service for cardiac emergencies.

A Salt Lake-city based drone-defense company, Fortem Technologies, which sells “DroneHunter” systems to police no-fly zones, also is among the firms partnering on the effort.

Last October, President Trump ordered Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to launch a pilot program creating new drone “innovation zones,” and Chao on Wednesday followed through by announcing partnerships with 10 state, local and tribal governments. There was an outpouring of interest and cities and states, working with numerous technology and drone firms, submitted 149 applications.

Government officials point to more than one million drones already flying in the nation’s airspace, while industry groups have offered even higher sales numbers in recent years. Nimble and increasingly capable drones are generally barred from flying over people, at night or beyond the line of sight of the operator, and drone and technology industry backers are pushing to allow such missions on a broad basis.

Supporters of the administration pilot say a key goal is to glean on-the-ground insights from the cooperation between federal, state and local governments so that such expanded operations can become a regular feature of American life. But the effort also comes amid security, privacy, legal and quality-of-life concerns about the aircraft as policymakers scramble to keep up with the burgeoning industry.

The other government partners Chao selected are: the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma; San Diego; the Kansas Department of Transportation; Lee County Mosquito Control District, in Fort Myers, Fl.; Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority; the North Carolina Department of Transportation; the North Dakota Department of Transportation; and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

[Drones keep entering no-fly zones over Washington, raising security concerns]

Reggie Govan, former chief counsel at the Federal Aviation Administration during the Obama administration, said the program will give a dramatic boost to the pace of regulatory approvals. “Now we’re on steroids,” Govan said. The program also “represents an acknowledgment by the FAA of the need to rethink the roles and responsibilities of state and local governments” in managing drones in their communities, he added.

“I think the administration is to be complimented,” he said.

But despite the many uses for drones, and what advocates say are big upsides, some officials continue to warn of potential problems, just as with other technologies that have been so warmly and widely embraced.

“Look, military, hurricanes, wildfires, ag, rails, Department of Homeland Security — this can be as big as your imagination,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) told a top FAA drone official in an exchange at a Senate session Tuesday raising broader policy issues connected with Wednesday’s announcement.

“This may be the only time you’ll ever be compared to Facebook. But that’s the same thing. It’s a platform that was all positive — until somebody got a hold of it that wanted to do bad things with it. The same thing could happen here,” Tester said.

Tester described how a fleet of firefighting helicopters had to be grounded when a drone interfered with their work last summer, noting the absence of reliable tools for identifying pilots. And he echoed concerns of residents and government security officials alike about unidentified drones circling overhead in threatening or intrusive ways.

“So I am a property owner that lives in rural America, and one of these damn drones is flying over my house ... Can I shoot them out of the air? Is that legal?” Tester asked.

Earl Lawrence, director of the FAA’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Office, told the senator: “It is not legal, sir. We hope that we don’t resort to shooting aircraft out of the air.”

“So, what tools do I have for somebody that may be wanting to do something bad to me? I mean, if an airplane is circling above my house, I call you. You deal with it,” Tester pressed.

“You’ve highlighted our key struggle and why we are asking for remote ID and working so hard on that — because we can’t follow up and find out whether they’re just clueless or criminal,” Lawrence responded.

FAA officials say the era of anonymous drone flights must end if the social and economic benefits of the aircraft are to be achieved, and they are pushing for what amounts to electronic license plates to remotely identify drones and locate their pilots.

[Trump administration seeks authority to intercept drone communications to thwart domestic attacks]

White House officials cast the pilot program as a promise to the private sector fulfilled by President Trump.

Michael Kratsios, deputy assistant to the president at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, noted that drones now far outnumber manned aircraft, but “our regulatory framework has not kept pace with this change.”

Dan Gettinger, co-director of the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College, said FAA officials have repeatedly emphasized the value of the data they will be able to collect from the pilot.

“All these experiments will really build up a library of data they can use to build out the regulations they currently have in place,” Gettinger said.

Growth in the industry has been swift.

Commercial drone activity in the United States jumped from $40 million in 2012 to about $1 billion in 2017, according to a December report from McKinsey & Company. By 2026, drones’ impact on the economy could reach into the tens of billions of dollars, the company said.

Beyond using drones for package delivery and transportation, McKinsey said drones will “streamline operations and facilitate automation” across the economy, such as by making remote pipeline inspections and other difficult tasks easier and cheaper.

But “the future of this industry is still up for debate in many ways,” the authors concluded, perhaps most importantly because of lingering public reservations about drones. “Attitudes may soften as drones become more common, but the industry has to build a lot of confidence before people will accept thousands of them flying overhead,” the authors wrote.