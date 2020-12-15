The extra expense, she said, is a burden on her tight budget. Her salary and Social Security check are just enough to pay rent and buy food.

“It’s a hardship. They are pushing us to a much more expensive way of travel,” she said. “It’s very expensive.”

After five months of decreased service to limit coronavirus spread among employees and passengers, Metro resumed nearly normal service in August. It was a relief to Howell and thousands of other riders who rely on public transportation in the nation’s capital.

But as transit agencies plan for months, at least, of lower ridership, they are on the brink of what some are calling a budgetary doomsday. Nine months of fare-revenue losses have taken a toll amid a shift in commuter habits. Federal aid stanched the bleeding for a stretch, but the $25 billion that public transportation received from the Cares Act in the spring has dwindled.

Without another injection of federal money, transit agencies say, they are left with one option: reduce service. That move disproportionately hurts riders like Howell who have few transportation alternatives.

“Oh, Lord, here it comes again,” she said. “That’s just the way you feel.”

Workers with nontraditional hours have always faced public-transportation obstacles. The latest round of proposed cuts would mean more hardship for such commuters, many of whom clean stores and offices, stock grocery shelves, cook at restaurants and care for the sick.

Facing a $494.5 million shortfall next year, Metro is proposing eliminating weekend rail service, closing 19 stations, laying off or buying out nearly one-third of its workforce and reducing Metrobus routes to less than half of the current service. In transit-dependent New York, Boston, San Francisco and Philadelphia, major cutbacks are in motion or under consideration.

The proposals have sounded alarms about potentially catastrophic effects on commuters, jobs and the overall economy, said Robert Puentes, president and chief executive of the Eno Center for Transportation, a nonpartisan think tank.

“If we’re going to have national economic recovery, we’re going to need transit systems and we’re going to need them to be functioning at an adequate level,” he said. “The cuts that have been proposed aren’t going to get us there.”

Puentes said cuts are likely to hit people hardest who are dependent on transit — including people of color and vulnerable populations, such as lower-income and disabled residents.

More-affluent riders often have other transit options and have been working from home during the pandemic, Puentes said. Those riders also are disproportionately on trains, rather than buses.

“When we talk about these cuts, we actually show a lot of pictures of empty subway stations. And certainly cuts on the rail side are real,” Puentes said. “But a lot of this is going to hit the bus side, too, and bus riders in many regions, Washington in particular, are transit-dependent.”

The drop in bus ridership during the pandemic is not as steep as on the rails, an indication that more bus riders depend on the system.

Before the pandemic, 5.1 percent of all U.S. commuters used public transportation, according to Census Bureau figures, while the figure surpasses 10 percent in many major cities. Nearly one-third of workers commute by public transportation in the New York metropolitan area, which has the largest share of such commuters, followed by San Francisco (16 percent) and Washington (14 percent).

Rates are much higher for some segments of commuters. In large urban centers, 34 percent of Black residents and 27 percent of Hispanics report taking public transit daily or weekly, compared with 14 percent of Whites, according to a Pew Research Center report.

The proposed cuts are another blow to communities of color already hit hard by the coronavirus, according to transportation equity advocates and labor leaders. Black people and Hispanics are at a higher risk of becoming ill and are dying at higher rates.

A large share of workers in the service, hospitality and health-care industries in major cities belong to racial minority groups and are transit-dependent, said Jaime Contreras, a vice president with the Service Employees International Union’s 32BJ affiliate, which represents about 20,000 workers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Its members in the Washington region are about 65 percent Latino and 35 percent Black. At least 70 percent depend on transit, Contreras said.

“Before the pandemic, people were living paycheck to paycheck. Now with a pandemic, these are people who are facing reduced hours or pay cuts,” he said. “On top of that, now we’re going to make it harder for them to go to work? It’s unconscionable.”

In the Washington area, 4 out of 5 bus riders are people of color, more than half are low-income and do not own a car, and nearly 1 in 4 speak a language other than English at home, according to a recent study of the region’s bus operations funded by Metro.

Christopher Conklin, transportation director in Maryland’s Montgomery County, said cuts could leave neighborhoods in eastern parts of the county without affordable transportation.

“The worst outcome is that somebody isn’t able to make the trip to the job that they have anymore,” he said. “That’s a terrible outcome. And nearly as bad an outcome is that they have to devote a lot more time to the trip because the schedule for the buses doesn’t match their schedule.”

“There are many, many people who don’t have a car,” he said, “and their other options are very costly.”

Some service workers said they expect to rely more heavily on their employers, friends and relatives if cuts come to fruition.

D.C. resident Mark Stoney, 56, uses Metro to get from his Northwest Washington home to his job at Panera Bread in Tysons. His schedule changes weekly, complicating his commuting plans.

Stoney said his supervisors are keeping tabs on transit proposals because many employees do not have other viable modes of transportation. They pledged to schedule him for shifts in the daytime, Monday through Friday, if Metro eliminates weekend rail service and closes two hours early on weekdays.

“They’re already putting something in place for that right now,” he said.

Stoney is a graduate of Real Opps, a D.C. job-training program that provides homeless and low-income people with culinary training, certification and internships at restaurants. The program does not directly provide transportation, but clients get free transit cards.

Terry Brown, executive chef of the program — part of Thrive DC, a District-based help center for the homeless — said he has helped nearly 300 graduates through the program. Some have gone on to open their own restaurants. Others helped restaurants fill their short-staffed kitchens when the industry was booming.

Brown said none of it would happen without transit.

“If trains are being cut and bus routes are being cut, I don’t know how they’re going to hold on to their jobs,” Brown said. “It’s just hard because of the fact that most of these guys, they either have an addiction or have been incarcerated, and they’re now out trying to do something with their lives.”

Two weeks before the pandemic struck the Washington region, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) proposed giving all city residents $100 a month in free transit credit. At the time, the District was exceeding its annual tax-revenue projections.

Allen sold the idea as an economic one that would benefit employees and businesses.

Nine months later, with the jobless rate up and several businesses shuttered, Allen said his “Metro for D.C.” plan has as much potential as ever to help struggling residents.

He said the proposal could help solve Metro’s woes, supercharging the region’s recovery by injecting millions of dollars into the system and providing transportation for those who are struggling.

In March, the majority of the council signed on to Allen’s bill as co-introducers, signaling it was worth consideration. In July, Metro’s board asked staffers to research how the agency could provide free or reduced-fare travel for low-income Metrobus riders, adding momentum to the idea. But with Metro’s budget crisis taking precedent, the board has not discussed the proposal seriously since then.

“I think that this is going to be something that is good for business,” Allen said. “It’s absolutely good for the rider.”

Some who had depended on transit say they stopped riding when options became too limited — at a time when Metro needs them most.

D.C. resident Maria Reyes, 44, said she stopped regularly riding the bus when the pandemic hit. With the reduced service, it became too difficult to get to her part-time job cleaning a downtown office building. Most nights she gets a ride from a co-worker who also quit Metro and decided to drive to work.

Much of the cleaning staff works late and can’t rely on Metro’s schedule, Reyes said. The proposed service cuts would introduce even more challenges.