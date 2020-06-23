Under the public-private partnership reached in 2016, PLTP agreed to build the 16-mile rail line, help finance its construction and then operate it long term. If that partnership dissolves, the state would have to find another way to finish building a legacy project for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Just as importantly, the state would have to find another way to finance the line’s construction with limited debt capacity and operate it long term.

The consortium said it still hopes to resolve the dispute with its construction contractor before Aug. 20. If it doesn’t do so by then, the consortium’s overarching partnership with the state would end, 60 days after Tuesday’s notice.

In a letter to the state Tuesday, Peter van der Waart, chief executive of Purple Line Transit Partners, said the consortium “continues to be encouraged by recent discussions to resolve” the cost overrun issues “and still believes that reaching a settlement before the partnership would terminate Aug. 20 “is in the best interest of all parties.”

The consortium added in a statement that it remains “committed” to the negotiations in hopes of reaching a settlement that would allow it to complete the project.

Erin Henson, spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Transportation, said the state plans to send the consortium a “notice of concessionaire default” that disputes its right to file the termination notice.

“Despite the substantive settlement offers made by [the state], PLTP has yet to propose reasonable settlement terms,” Henson said in a statement. “We intend to vigorously protect the interests of the citizens of Maryland and pursue all legal options available to the state.”

She added that the state “will utilize all measures available to the state to ensure work continues on the Purple Line and to mitigate the impact of [the construction team’s] and PLTP’s actions on construction momentum.”

The state, she said, has “continued to work diligently to evaluate other project delivery methods to get this important transit project built and open for service as quickly as possible for the citizens of Maryland. We remain fully committed to completion of the project.”

Industry analysts have said that Purple Line Transit Partners might seek to terminate the partnership if it couldn’t reach an agreement with its contractor because replacing the contractor would be costly and add up to another year of delays.

Project officials have said construction is about 40 percent done. Any interruption in construction would leave a 16-mile swath of the Maryland suburbs with ripped up roads, an incomplete tunnel and partially built rail bridges jutting over busy intersections. Many of the construction sites run through long-established neighborhoods and behind back fences.

The Purple Line, which would run between Bethesda in Montgomery County and New Carrollton in Prince George’s County, is designed to connect the state’s spokes of the Metro system with Amtrak and commuter rail stations. It’s believed to be the first suburb-to-suburb rail line in the country to not require passengers to first travel through a city center.

The construction team, a joint venture known as Purple Line Transit Constructors and led by Texas-based Fluor, referred questions to the concessionaire.

The contractor has said the state is responsible for delays stemming from an early lawsuit against the project and delays in state environmental permits, among other problems.

After three years of disputes, it’s difficult to tell how well the negotiations are going. All parties have remained tight-lipped.

The timing of the notice — within two business days of the June 20 deadline for resolving differences with the construction contractor — is required by the contract.

PLTP is a joint venture of Meridiam, Star America and Fluor. Its partnership with the state has attracted national attention because the private sector’s financing of much of the construction makes the arrangement one of the broadest for any U.S. transit project.

The construction team is a joint venture of Fluor, Lane Construction and Traylor Bros.

This is a developing story.