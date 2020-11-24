As part of the agreement, Texas-based Fluor will exit the partnership, leaving infrastructure investors Meridiam and Star America as the remaining members of the consortium known as Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP). Fluor also had been the primary construction contractor but had walked off the 16 miles of construction sites in September over the delays and related cost escalations.
“This agreement is a major step toward completing the Purple Line, a transformative project for our state and the region,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement.
The companies will seek another contractor to complete the line’s construction, MDOT said. In the meantime, MDOT will continue overseeing some subcontracts to keep some work moving, including paving, moving utility lines and manufacturing the light-rail vehicles. Most major construction stopped Sept. 10.
MDOT did not say how long the line’s opening is expected to be delayed. PLTP has previously said the line will begin carrying passengers in late 2024. It was initially scheduled to open in March 2022.
The agreement will go to the state’s Board of Public Works — composed of the governor, treasurer and comptroller — for approval in December.
