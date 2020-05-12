The appeal adds more uncertainty to the Purple Line project as the contractor and the Maryland Transit Administration argue over which side should pay for construction delays, including those allegedly caused by the opponents’ first lawsuit. The contractor said May 1 that it would quit in 60 to 90 days because of years-long disagreements with the state over who should pay for cost overruns related to construction delays.
U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar dismissed the opponents’ last lawsuit April 13, rejecting their arguments that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had violated the Clean Water Act by allowing construction crews to discharge dredge and fill into streams.
The lawsuit, filed against the Corps of Engineers, was brought by the nonprofit Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail, Chevy Chase resident Leonard Scensny and former Chevy Chase resident John M. Fitzgerald. The Maryland Department of Transportation and the state’s transit agency joined the case as defendants to protect the project.
The first lawsuit delayed construction by almost a year before a federal appeals court rejected it in 2017. A federal judge dismissed a second lawsuit last year.
David W. Brown, a Rockville-based lawyer for the opponents, said they want to argue their case before the appeals court because the lower court judge rejected it before hearing oral arguments.