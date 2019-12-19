The rest of the 16-mile line extending west to Montgomery County is scheduled to open in 2023.

Veronica Battisti, spokeswoman for the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), said the first segment will link Metro’s Orange and Blue lines, as well as MARC commuter rail’s Penn and Camden lines. It also will connect to the Amtrak station in New Carrollton and serve bus routes in the New Carrollton and College Park areas, she said.

AD

AD

In addition to the Metro stations on both ends, the first Purple Line stops will be, from west to east: Riverdale Park North-UMD, Riverdale Park-Kenilworth, Beacon Heights-East Pines and Glenridge. The first segment will not include stops on the University of Maryland campus.

The entire line, with 21 stations, was initially scheduled to open in March 2022. However, state officials have said that construction delays pushed back the full line’s opening until 2023. State officials announced the two-phase approach in September, saying they wanted passengers to be able to ride at least part of the line in 2022.

Battisti said the state is still in “discussions” with the contractor, Purple Line Transit Partners, about how much each side will pay to make up for the construction delays. The team of companies is building the line and will operate it under a 36-year public-private partnership.

AD

AD

The private consortium has said delays have added at least $300 million to the project’s $2 billion contract construction cost. However, Maryland officials have said the contractor is responsible for some of the problems.

AD