Under the consortium’s schedule, financing for the remaining construction would be finalized by mid-September, which would allow work to resume in earnest. State officials have said the 16-mile project is about 40 percent complete.
Most major construction between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties stopped last September after the previous contractor, led by Texas-based Fluor, quit over delay-related cost disputes with the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Some work, including moving utility lines and completing the final design, has continued under MDOT management, but most major construction will wait for a new contractor. Under a recent legal settlement, MDOT agreed to pay an additional $250 million to resolve the cost disputes with the contractor but retain the longer-term public-private partnership with Purple Line Transit Partners.
The line’s opening date will be determined as part of the new construction contract, project officials have said. The line initially was scheduled to open in March 2022, but the previous contractor said construction was at least 2 1/2 years behind schedule.