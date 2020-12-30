None of the impacts from previous rule changes cited by the GAO were particularly dire, but they do offer a road map for issues that should be considered if further alterations are made to flight rules at the airport, the agency said.

As part of its analysis, the GAO interviewed more than 30 people, including representatives from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority — which operates and manages National Airport — as well as airlines, local community members and academics who study aviation. The review is one of several the agency has conducted over the years, often at the request of lawmakers seeking to alter current flight rules.

National Airport is unique in that the federal government controls both how many flights operate as well as the distance those flights can travel. What’s called the perimeter rule has been in place since the 1960s, part of an effort to promote the growth of Dulles Airport by limiting the distance flights from National could travel. When it was put into place, flights from National were limited to destinations within 650 miles.

Because National and Dulles are federally owned, Congress has the ability to make changes to its operations.

Lawmakers have extended the perimeter limit twice over the years — first in 1981, to 1,000 miles, then in 1986, to its current 1,250 miles. Legislators, many from Western states, also carved out exemptions that allow a small number of flights to cities including Seattle, Denver and Phoenix, to operate beyond the 1,250-mile limit.

Those alterations have been a particular sore spot for lawmakers in the region who have chafed at their colleagues’ interference in local matters.

Even before the GAO completed its report in November, legislators from Maryland and Virginia, led by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), reiterated the region’s opposition to shifts at National.

Despite the careful balance that officials have sought to maintain between National and Dulles, “individual Members of Congress continue to seek special exemptions for their preferred locations, exemptions which the National Capital Region delegation must continue to oppose,” Norton wrote in a letter to Gene Dodaro, comptroller general of the United States, who heads the GAO.

“Maintaining operational stability has allowed passenger volume at Dulles International to grow, where it is needed, while maintaining Reagan National as a regional hub,” she continued. “Operational stability has also resulted in balance with Thurgood Marshall Baltimore Washington International Airport so that the broader interests of the region are better served.”

GAO officials found that the increase in beyond-perimeter flights “may have contributed to a small increase in delays” at the airport, but noted that a number of factors, such as weather and congestion at other airports, can affect that data.

Some say the longer flights are to blame for a growing number of airport noise complaints. However, the GAO found the long-distance flights make up less than 5 percent of total flights.

A more likely source of increased noise may be changes to flight patterns as the Federal Aviation Administration has shifted from radio to satellite navigation. The shift means aircraft fly in more concentrated paths, which can increase noise in some communities, the report noted. The study also looked at the impact of beyond-perimeter flights on other airports in the region.

“We found limited evidence that existing beyond-perimeter flights to or from Reagan National Airport have affected flights at the surrounding airports, despite a number of stakeholders’ perspectives that said otherwise,” the report said.

The GAO did not take a position on whether additional long-distance flights should be permitted or whether the perimeter rule should be abolished. However, it did note that doing away with the rule “would likely be a detriment to passengers in certain communities” because airlines might reduce service to smaller communities in favor of larger, more lucrative routes.

The report did, however, note that lifting the rule could foster more competition, potentially lowering airfares on some long-distance routes. Still, it cautioned that it would be “challenging to predict or quantify such effects.”

Advocates for maintaining existing operations at the airport were quick to note the GAO’s findings were evidence the current system is working.