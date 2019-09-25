

Cars pass over speed humps before crossing the new crosswalk on Beach Drive near the National Zoo in Rock Creek Park on Sept. 23 in Washington. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The final 2.7-mile stretch of Beach Drive reopens in Northwest Washington this week, the culmination of a three-year reconstruction project that disrupted the travel of thousands of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The section of Beach Drive from the Maryland line to Joyce Road (just south of Military Road) that closed more than a year ago is set to reopen at noon Friday. It was the last phase of a complete rehabilitation of the 6½-mile thoroughfare that runs through Rock Creek Park.

“We are very excited to have the road reopened,” park superintendent Julia Washburn said. “Three years is a long time when you have to find new routes to work or to your favorite picnic area. We are very pleased that the public has been patient with us as we do this project.”

The project, which started in September 2016, was the realization of a decade of planning to address deterioration visible though spreading gaps and widening cracks. But it also gave the city a taste of what it’s like to have a full road closure for months at a time.

During the work — which was done in phases — stretches of the route remained closed for months and pedestrians and cyclists had no access to picnic tables and portions of a multiuse path that connect to the city’s growing trail system.

“It’s finally ending,” said Ann Garlow, who lives in the area and used Beach Drive daily before the work began. The construction meant she had to find other routes, costing her more time.

“It seems longer than three years only because you spend so much more time in traffic,” she said.

Before this week, nearly four miles of the route had been rebuilt and reopened to traffic in the four-phase project.

[Here’s how D.C.-area residents get around town]



A skateboarder passes along Beach Drive just north of Joyce Road in Rock Creek Park. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Built in the late 1800s, Beach Drive provides north-and-south access to Rock Creek Park, the United States’ first urban national park. It also is an important commuter route that carries traffic from Maryland and upper Northwest to downtown. The road carries more than 12 million vehicles a year, and about 40,000 people use it for recreation activities on the weekends.

The National Park Service, which owns the road and led the reconstruction project, says as the entire road opens it anticipates those users will come back.

“No more cracks and potholes. It is all fixed and beautiful,” Washburn said.

By the time work began in September 2016, Beach Drive’s deterioration was so bad that temporary repairs, including filling potholes and patching cracks, were no longer cost-effective or efficient. A bike ride on the nearby trail was just as bumpy because of tree roots cracking the asphalt and weed overgrowth.



Logan Harding, 23, of the District, dips his feet into the water along Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Something had to be done, park officials said. The road’s last complete reconstruction had been more than 25 years ago, which is how long officials say most roads last.

So, the road got a complete facelift. Crews excavated the entire area and put in a new gravel base before laying new asphalt. Six bridges were rehabilitated and parking areas rebuilt. New traffic safety features were added, includingguardrails and centerline rumble strips to keep drivers from drifting into oncoming traffic.

About 300 new trees were planted, and 14 new bio-retention ponds were installed to reduce storm water runoff from Beach Drive and improve water quality in the park. In the final phase alone, work included the installation of 11,000 tons of asphalt and more than 10,000 linear feet of culvert, and the replacement of more than 29,000 linear feet of curbs and road gutters.

“We did reconstruct the road from the ground up,” Washburn said. “It was a pain point, but we got through it and the road is so much nicer now. It is a much more pleasant drive.”

The new road is such an improvement that drivers have been caught speeding on the portions already open, prompting the Park Service to add more safety features. This summer, crews went back to two locations to install speed tables, markings and signs to get motorists to obey the 25-mph speed limit and slow down as they approach busy crosswalks near the National Zoo and popular trails.

Washburn said the project stayed on budget — $32.9 million — and kept the historical nature and footprint of the road.

[National Park Service tries ‘speed calming’ to slow drivers on newly rebuilt Beach Drive]



Bike-friendly storm grates have been installed along Beach Drive. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Garlow, however, said she has noticed more wear and tear on the roads where traffic was detoured during the shutdown. She said she hopes investments are made in fixing them, too. Other big commuter routes such as 16th Street and Connecticut Avenue, which parallel the park, were said to handle the bulk of the spillover traffic during the closure, but some D.C. residents said neighborhood roads also suffered.

“It’s been tough. Getting out of my neighborhood can take 20 minutes,” Garlow said. “A lot more traffic — and all day — because there is no other way.”

Garlow said she’s looking forward to a quicker ride home.

“It is going to make everything better. I hope so,” she said. But in Washington, she said, the road work is never over.

Park officials say after this full facelift, the road will get its regular annual maintenance.

“That should mean that we won’t have to go through this again for maybe 30 years or so,” Washburn said.

