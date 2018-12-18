More than 102 million people plan to drive 50 miles or more during the holiday season, according to a survey. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A record number of people are expected to travel this Christmas season, spurred on by economic comfort and relatively modest gas prices.

More than 102 million people, according to survey projections by Inrix and AAA, plan to drive 50 miles or more during the holiday season. Combined with those who expect to travel by other modes, more than one-third of the nation is headed out from home.

This year Inrix, the traffic data firm, has forecast the very worst time for drivers to set out on the highways, and for the D.C. region, that’s five days before Christmas, on Dec. 20, between 1:15 and 2:15 p.m.

John Townsend, spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says a year ago the worst time to depart Washington was later in the afternoon, but he thinks people have wised up to their own bad timing.

“They’re trying to outsmart everybody from last year,” Townsend said with a chuckle. “And they’re going to run smack-dab into traffic. If you really want to outfox traffic, be the early bird or the midnight mover.”

While Thursday afternoon is the worst departure time, Townsend looked at the data and opined that “Wednesday’s not going to be a pretty day, either.”

The Washington region will mirror the national trend, with more than 2.5 million people planning a road trip and more than 2.8 million traveling overall.

The Inrix forecast on the worst time to travel to or from 10 major cities is a mix. For the District, Los Angeles and New York, traffic will be at its worst on Thursday. In Boston, Houston and Seattle, it will come Wednesday. Atlanta, where traffic will be four times the normal volume, shows Saturday afternoon as the worst of it, while Chicago and Detroit won’t see their heaviest traffic until Christmas Eve.

“Drivers must be prepared for delays in major metro areas, with Thursday, Dec. 20, being the worst day to travel,” said Trevor Reed, an Inrix travel analyst. “Avoid traveling during peak commuter hours. Leave bright and early or after the morning commute.”

AAA says gas prices recently dropped to the lowest national averages of the year, at $2.46 nationwide during the first week of December.

“Strong economic growth fueled by robust consumer spending continues to drive strong demand for seasonal travel,” Bryan Shilling, who manages AAA Travel products and services, said in a statement. “With a record-breaking one-third of the country choosing to travel this holiday, roadways and airports are sure to be busy.”