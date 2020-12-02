On Oct. 9, two rail cars separated on a Red line train outside Union Station, stranding 108 passengers for nearly two hours. After evacuating the passengers, Metro inspected the hitching apparatuses for its fleet of 6000-series trains, pulling six for further examination.

Three cars were found to have incorrect hardware, according to Metro. The rest were put back into service.

On Nov. 24, another Red Line train, this time carrying 12 passengers between the Wheaton and Glenmont stations in Montgomery County, separated between the fourth and fifth cars. No one was injured, but Metro suspended the use of nearly 180 of its 6000-series rail cars while investigators look into possible causes and links.

The 6000-series is Metro’s second-newest model within its fleet of nearly 1,200 rail cars. The series is about 14 years old, approaching the 20-year “midlife” mark for Metro trains, when rail cars are typically put through a thorough overhaul.

Both separations occurred at the trains’ couplers — the large latches at the end of each rail car that connects to adjoining cars.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent agency created by Congress two years ago, said it has determined that five bolts were loose on the top of the coupler assembly of one of the rail cars involved in the Nov. 24 separation, identified as Car No. 6177.

Four of the bolts were intended to hold a guide rail in place to prevent the coupler assembly from rotating, while a fifth was identified as a “clamping bolt,” the safety commission said in a statement.

“Screw-like threads” were found to be worn, damaged or flattened, while corrosion and contaminants were found on other threads within the inspected coupler assembly.

Parts of the coupler were included in Metro’s emergency inspection of 6000-series cars after the Oct. 9 incident, the safety commission said.

While both rail car incidents occurred in coupler assemblies, safety commission officials said a gland nut was not properly torqued in the Oct. 9 separation. The nut is in a different part of the coupler assembly than the loose bolts found in the latest rail car uncoupling.

Metro and the safety commission have enlisted the help of Alstom, the French multinational company that built the 6000-series, during their investigations, which could last a few more weeks.

The investigation into the Oct. 9 separation came under greater scrutiny when Metro was found to have failed to secure evidence from the separation, mistakenly allowing a work crew to test bolts on the failed coupler without permission or supervision from the safety commission. No such compromising of evidence occurred with the most recent incident, the commission said.

“Metro personnel followed the proper chain of custody procedures prior to this week’s reviews of the couplers involved in the Nov. 24 pull apart,” the commission’s statement said.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta did not comment on the safety commission’s report. He said 6000-series trains remain out of service indefinitely.