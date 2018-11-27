Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo speaks during a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, on its investigation into a Lion Air plane crash last month (Darren Whiteside/Reuters)

The death of an Indonesian jet airliner and the 189 people on board it was chronicled in a preliminary report released by investigators Wednesday, but the document stopped short of determining the cause of the crash.

Instead, the report of the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee noted that the Jakarta-based low-cost airline, Lion Air, should improve its “safety culture.” The committee’s report said the pilot should discontinue any flight where mechanical, electrical or structural problems occur.

Lion Air Flight 610 plunged into the Java Sea on Oct. 29 just after taking off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta, killing the eight crew members and 181 passengers on board, including a child and two infants.

The crash appears to have been caused by a mix of brand-new technology and cockpit confusion as the pilots fought to gain altitude after an early-morning takeoff from Jakarta. The flight crew — at an altitude of just 5,000 feet — had very little time to resolve the issue before the plane crashed into the Java Sea at a reported 450 miles per hour.

Investigators said Wednesday that no engineer briefed the pilot of the crashed plane on the multiple problems the aircraft experienced on previous flights, and it was up to him to review the maintenance logs on-flight.

Indonesian investigators said that their report contains no conclusion on who is at fault.

“When it comes to faulting, I don’t know, our job isn’t to find faults,” National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo said at a press conference Wednesday.

The aircraft was the most recent incarnation of the venerable Boeing 737, a plane that first flew in 1967 and has gone through multiple iterations before it emerged as the 737 Max.

The 737 Max was equipped with more powerful engines that are mounted farther forward on the wing. As a result of that relatively minor reconfiguration — an aviation engineer might notice, but the average passenger would not — additional software was added to the auto­pilot of the 737 Max to provide more control.

That software, which has been described as several lines of coding, was identified in the Boeing manual as the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, or MCAS.

But unions representing pilots at Southwest and American airlines said they were not properly informed about the new system during training.

Though Boeing had just delivered the plane to Lion Air — it had made little more than a dozen flights — already there were concerns about it. One of the flight speed sensors, called an “angle of attack” sensor, in the plane had been replaced after a malfunction on three earlier flights.

When the sensors again transmitted faulty data to the cockpit of Flight 610, the new MCAS system sensed a stall — that point at which a plane is so vertical that it is in danger of falling from the sky — and sought to correct the perceived stall by repeatedly pointing the nose of the aircraft down.

A feature in previous 737 models that allowed pilots to manually override an “electric trimming” process — which is designed to automatically budge the nose downward in order to prevent a stall, does not work in Boeing’s 737 MAX8 planes, Boeing explained in a Nov. 7 bulletin.

“We did not know this was on the [Boeing 737] MAX models,” Southwest Airlines Pilots Association president John Weaks told The Washington Post in a Nov. 13 interview, referring to a new automated flight control feature designed to prevent the plane from stalling by automatically nudging its nose downward in response to externally collected flight data. “When you’re responsible for that aircraft and there are systems on there that you have not been made aware of, that’s not right.”

Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents pilots at American Airlines, said a group of Boeing executives met with pilot representatives Tuesday at the union’s Fort Worth, Tex., headquarters to discuss their concerns.

“That was the first meeting ever for us with Boeing. I would consider this very productive,” Tajer said. “It was a meeting filled with valuable information-exchange and an opportunity for us to voice our concerns over the MCAS system, and learn more about how it was designed.”

Tajer said the union was satisfied with the dialogue.

“We’re very comfortable saying that this system triggering without the proper pilot knowledge was not the proper path. Now we know about it, and we can follow the checklist that Boeing gave us,” Tajer said.

The prospect that a runaway autopilot system could have contributed to the crash has already been the subject of at least one lawsuit implicating Boeing, with the father of a Lion Air Flight 610 crash victim filing suit recently.

Soerjanto Tjahjono, who heads Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, said last week that the plane’s black box showed “the technical problem was the airspeed, or the speed of the plane.” (The plane’s cockpit voice recorder has not been recovered.)

“There were four flights that experienced problems with the airspeed indicator,” Tjahjono said.

In testimony before the Indonesian Parliment last week, Utomo said that the anti-stall system had activated on the plane as it flew into Jakarta the night before the crash, but the pilots managed to shut it off.

At the press conference Wednesday, Utomo said that the plane, in both the doomed flight and the previous flight from Bali to Jakarta, had experienced a stick shaker — “a warning that showed that the plane was going to stall,” he said.

The committee report said differing data between the sensors appeared rectified by cleaning an electrical plug the night before the crash, and a “test on the ground found the problem had been solved.”

But it had not, the report concludes, because when the plane took off shortly after 6 a.m. the following morning, the two flight speed sensors did not agree on the aircraft’s speed.

Boeing on Nov. 6 issued a bulletin to airlines worldwide warning of erroneous readings from flight-control software on its planes, saying the bulletin was “part of its usual process.”

That same week, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency notice to all airlines that fly the 737 Max, warning them that erroneous sensor inputs “could cause the flight crew to have difficulty controlling the airplane,” leading to “possible impact with terrain.”

The deviation likely was caused by what’s called a “runaway stabilizer”. Stablizers are, essentially, those small wings on either side at the tail end of the plane. They each have flaps — called elevators — that help to control the elevation the the plane.

In case of a runaway stabilizer, pilots are instructed in the cockpit check list to hold the control column firmly, disengaging the auto­pilot that, in this case, contained the MCAS program. Next, they are told, disengage the auto throttle and manually fly the plane.

“This corner of the performance charts is called the ‘coffin corner,’” said Mary Schiavo, an aviation lawyer and former inspector general of the U.S. Transportation Department, “and good pilot training teaches you how to get out of coffin corner, but did these pilots realize the plane itself was putting them in coffin corner? Apparently not.”

Flight 610 was a struggle for the pilots almost as soon as they took off. Black box data released by Indonesian investigators last week showed that the pilots were pulling back on the control column, attempting to raise the plane’s nose, with almost 100 pounds of pressure before they crashed. As they struggled to right the plane, they turned back toward the airport before the crash.

The co-pilot, the committee report said, asked an air traffic controller to “confirm the altitude of the aircraft and later also asked the speed as shown on the controller radar display.”

The report said the co-pilot said the plane was experiencing a “flight control problem.”

“Unlike as is stated with respect to the prior flight, the report does not state whether the pilots performed the runaway stabilizer procedure or cut out the stabilizer trim switches,” Boeing said in a statement.

The Indonesian National Police ended their identification process last week, having identified 125 bodies culled from over 666 samples. On Nov. 6, family members strewed flowers into the Java sea, where the twin-engine jet had nose-dived into, in commemoration. According to the official ministry of transportation’s regulation, Lion Air is tasked to pay a total of $85,000 to the families of each fallen passenger.

The 737 Max is the most popular plane in Boeing history, with 453 delivered so far and 4,671 on order. It is flown or is on order by close to 40 airlines, and Lion Air in in the midst of receiving more than 200 of jets.

Boeing said Tuesday that it “continues to work closely with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board as technical advisors to support the ongoing investigation” by the Indonesian authorities.

“We are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigation team and the relevant government authorities,” Boeing said.

The flights of Indonesia’s airlines to U.S. destinations were banned in the decade before 2016 because their safety record was considered abysmal by U.S. standards. The crash of the Lion Air flight was the worst in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people died on the national airline, Garuda, in Northern Sumatra.

Widianto reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Shibani Mahtani in Hong Kong contributed to this report.