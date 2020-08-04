What followed was a series of communication mishaps, according to commission chief executive David Mayer. Radio messages didn’t make clear there was an emergency, a controller tried to give instructions but they didn’t transmit, and a fire department liaison couldn’t make use of a cellphone because it was at another control center facility.

No one was injured, and about 30 passengers were offloaded from the train within 45 minutes. The incident highlights the challenges Metro has faced operating during the pandemic, and the rail system’s persistent issues with operators running red signals and the management of its Rail Operations Control Center (ROCC), Mayor told board members during the panel’s virtual meeting.

“Our investigation will continue to look into the causes and exact timing of actions in this event and what safety improvements could be made to prevent a recurrence,” Mayer said.

The safety commission has been focused in particular on the operation of the ROCC and is in the final stages of an audit. At its May meeting, the commission outlined serious problems in the control center, similar to those cited in the 2015 L’Enfant Plaza smoke incident, and said if left unresolved those issues would “continue to pose unacceptable risks for its customers, employees and contractors.”

Many of the problems the commission identified were the same as those cited by federal safety investigators following the January 2015 L’Enfant Plaza calamity, in which one passenger died and scores more were injured.

Mayer said Tuesday that the ROCC’s director was reassigned in late June and that Metro’s latest action plan for the center “appears to have moved in the right direction.”

Sherri Ly, a Metro spokeswoman, said the transit system was aware of the commission’s findings and was cooperating with the investigation.

“Metro is reviewing any potential communications issues identified and will take appropriate action as needed,” she said. “The investigation remains ongoing and it would be premature to draw any conclusions until the investigation is complete.”

During the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Metro was in the process of splitting ROCC operations between the normal control center facility in Landover and the agency’s headquarters; it also had cut work schedules. The steps were taken to ensure ROCC operations could continue should there be a coronavirus outbreak among its staff.

But the commission had previously warned that those changes could present challenges during an emergency.

For example, on the day of the derailment, an employee in Metro’s emergency management office, rather than a fire department employee, was serving as the liaison to first responders.

Mayer said that employee did not properly communicate with crews on the ground and was hindered by not having access to a backup cellphone link because the phone was in the Landover office and the employee was at the agency’s downtown headquarters.

Additionally, recordings from inside the ROCC showed that a controller was giving instructions in the aftermath of the derailment, but that they weren’t transmitting over the radio, a problem Mayer said was likely caused by defective equipment.

As the train came off the tracks, Metro also was dealing with flooding between the Van Ness and Dupont Circle stations caused by overnight storms. But the early radio messages about the derailment did not use of the word “emergency,” which Mayer said was a violation of protocol.

Some of the pandemic-related changes that Mayer cited have since ended. On July 19, he said, Metro shifted back to only using one ROCC facility and having fire department personnel serve in the liaison job.

A draft of the ROCC audit has been completed and turned over to Metro for review and should be published in September, safety commission official Sharmila Samarasinghe told the board Tuesday.

Commission investigators previously described the control center as suffering “chaos and dysfunction” during emergencies and disclosed operational problems in May. Samarasinghe said Metro is working to solve the problems but hasn’t finished.

“We believe that we are making some progress,” she said.

The commission issued its findings in May after investigating an arcing incident on the Red Line that left frightened passengers in a disabled and all but powerless train.

The commission instructed Metro to give controllers proper training on the use of emergency ventilation fans, to stop control center managers from remotely manipulating consoles and to ensure power is not restored prematurely after an incident.

The commission has also warned about the risk posed by train operators failing to stop when they should.

The driver in an October crash that caused an estimated $12 million of damage had a long disciplinary record that included red signal violations, the commission found.