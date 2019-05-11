Both northbound lanes of the parkway between Chain Bridge Road and the Capital Beltway will stay closed as crews repair a sinkhole. (National Park Service)

A northern section of the George Washington Parkway will remain closed for several days as crews repair a sinkhole that is 10-feet deep.

The repairs will shut down both northbound lanes of the parkway between Chain Bridge Road and the Capital Beltway, officials from the National Park Service said.

Parts of the parkway initially closed at around 6:45 p.m. Friday after a U.S. Park Police officer spotted the sinkhole.

The sinkhole is about 30 feet long and 20 feet wide and is next to Dead Run, near where another sinkhole had developed in March, the Park Service said.

The Park Service and Federal Highway Administration will work to repair the sinkhole.

Engineers discovered that a 60-year-old brick inlet failed, likely causing the sinkhole after recent heavy rains, the Park Service said.

The Park Service said it hopes to have one northbound lane open by Monday morning rush hour but warned that both lanes could remain closed if expected rains this weekend delay repairs.

Engineers are working on a long-term fix for the heavily traveled road, likely leading to more closures, the Park Service said.

