A commission audit of Metro’s rail operations center described a “toxic workplace” where employees are bullied, racially and sexually harassed, and told by managers to ignore authorities and operating procedures.

The audit said Lisa Woodruff, senior vice president for rail services, told key Metro employees not to speak to the commission and to resist making required safety fixes.

“If true, it is repugnant, outrageous and frankly that individual should be fired,” Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) said. “Active defiance of a congressionally mandated safety commission is a firing offense, pure and simple, because it puts the ridership at risk, it further damages public confidence in the safety and reliability of the system, and it jeopardizes Metro’s support on the Hill.”

The audit found that the environment at the Rail Operations Control Center, the transit system’s nerve center, “includes distractions, fear, threats and conflicting instructions that prevent overworked and undertrained controllers from fully and properly carrying out their duties. These serious safety concerns create a variety of safety risks for everyone who depends on Metrorail.”

The audit also cited “unprofessional behavior such as attempts to manipulate safety event investigations,” and pointed to a toxic culture with racial and sexual comments and harassment, all resulting in “unacceptable safety risks.”

Asked whether he planed to make a leadership change, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said he is planning a “thorough analysis” of the claims in the audit.

“Every report represents certain third-hand [information] based on an interview of someone else,” Wiedefeld said. “It’s just sort of one-sided. I need both sides, and I need to understand the context of some of those things that are put in that report. And you need to do that by talking to the individuals. So we will do that. And I think that’s fair.”

“I think that’s the way we should treat all personnel issues,” Wiedefeld added. “You look at the details of it and then make a decision. So we’ll do the same.”

A request to speak to Woodruff, made officially through Metro and via her social media, was not answered. She was among three people hired in 2019 in top leadership roles in the rail division.

Audits and investigations have for years pointed to problems with the rail operations center and Metro’s approach to safety overall. After a deadly smoke incident at L’Enfant Plaza in 2015, which left one passenger dead and scores injured, the National Transportation Safety Board pointed to several problems “that illustrate the transit organization’s lack of a safety culture.” Among them, the NTSB said, was “the failure of [Metro] senior management to proactively assess and mitigate foreseeable safety risks.”

The safety commission was supposed to help end that pattern. It grew out of an agreement by top officials in Virginia, Maryland and the District, with backing from Metro supporters in Congress. It has the power to compel Metro to follow safety plans and fix problems, and can take legal action or fine the transit agency to enforce its findings. It can also force Metro “to restrict, suspend, or prohibit rail service on all or part of the [rail system],” according to the congressional resolution approving its creation in August 2017.

A spokeswoman for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he is concerned about the commission’s findings but that the independent body is doing what it was designed to do.

“This report is exactly why we worked so hard to establish the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission in 2017. While the results are troubling, it is a powerful tool for holding the board and general manager accountable,” Northam press secretary Alena Yarmosky said.

“At a bare minimum, riders must be able to expect that they and their loved ones will be safe,” Yarmosky said, adding that Northam will continue working with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to ensure that the system is safe and effective.

Representatives for Bowser and Hogan did not respond to questions on the safety findings, what elected leaders can do to make sure problems are fixed, or whether Wiedefeld, who was brought in to right the transit agency, has done enough to ensure system safety.

Connolly said Wiedefeld “has moved heaven and earth to try to change the culture at Metro and to make safety number one. I think he inherited, and continues to have to deal with, a number of managers and personnel who are not with the program.”

There’s “a culture of protection” at Metro, Connolly added, that has resulted in “undue protection of wrongdoers and an utter lack of accountability for those who jeopardize public safety, and that’s got to change.”

The audit released Tuesday outlined the same communication and workplace culture problems that plagued the delayed responses to a Red Line crash in 2009 that killed nine people and the L’Enfant Plaza smoke incident. It pointed to a toxic atmosphere where bosses threaten subordinates and take over the controls of the rail system without letting controllers know, which could lead to chaos and deadly collisions on the tracks.

The audit highlighted 21 safety issues Metro needed to fix or improve, many of which had been previously cited by the NTSB or the Federal Transit Administration.

“Despite NTSB investigations into fatal accidents going back to the 1980s, FTA inspections and numerous other investigations, reports and audits, Metrorail management has still today not created an effective safety culture within the ROCC,” said David Mayer, chief executive of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.

Metro board chairman Paul C. Smedberg said the board is tired of waiting for a culture change at the ROCC.

“We obviously were aware of some of the issues, and we need to clearly understand more,” he said, adding that he and others have “grown pretty impatient about the issues at the ROCC.”

Smedberg said he thinks Wiedefeld is trying to correct the problems by replacing ROCC director Deltrin Harris in July and assigning Jayme Johnson, the director of strategic initiatives, to oversee an overhaul of training and culture. Staff are expected to provide the Metro board with a thorough update of progress and remaining problems at Thursday’s board meeting, Smedberg said. Harris declined to comment.

“We expect to see a pretty thorough plan of how we move forward on this,” Smedberg said.

Smedberg acknowledged that the audit couldn’t come at a worse time, as Metro is facing a serious budget crunch. Metro is estimated to be losing about $2 million in fare revenue every weekday because of pandemic-related ridership declines. The transit agency is surviving mostly on federal aid from the Cares Act but officials say that will run out by January.

Transit agencies across the United States are pleading with Congress for a $32 billion bailout, but it doesn’t seem likely anytime soon. A scathing audit probably won’t help with the lobbying, even if Metro has already started correcting some issues.

“We just hope it doesn’t hurt that and affect that because there has been progress,” Smedberg said. “Things are being done. But this [audit], probably perception-wise, doesn’t help.”

A string of minor rail incidents stretching back to last fall that were marked by delayed calls to the fire department, miscommunication between controllers and train operators, and dangerous actions such as the switching on the electrified third rail before first responders were off the tracks, prompted the safety commission to look deeper into the ROCC.

The safety commission interviewed nearly all of the controllers and found low morale among staff and high turnover rates.

“It upsets me a lot,” said Michael Goldman, the Metro board’s second vice chair.

“This has been going on for the last four or five years, and we really haven’t addressed the underlying problems and the lack of the safety culture and some management people who are doing things their own way rather than following procedure,” said Goldman, who represents Maryland. “It’s really terrible it hasn’t been corrected by now.”

Safety commission chairman Christopher Hart said the panel’s findings are all too similar to those identified when he helmed the NTSB during the federal investigation into the 2015 L’Enfant Plaza smoke incident.

“The safety issues identified in this audit need to be addressed expeditiously,” Hart said. He added that low employee morale and high employee turnover caused by the toxic environment at the ROCC represent “serious safety issues.”

Mayer, the WMSC director, also has a connection to prior federal investigations. In 2009, he became the NTSB managing director about two weeks into the Red Line crash near Fort Totten and helped oversee the completion of the investigation.

“One of the principal conclusions from the Fort Totten investigation was that Metro lacked a safety culture,” Mayer said. “And you see those words in today’s audit.”

“The WMSC has safety enforcement authority,” he said. “We can impose sanctions. We can order Metro to reprogram resources. We can fine Metro. But the reality is Metro needs to make its ROCC staffing more robust. It needs to do a better job of recruiting. It needs to do a more efficient job of training, and it needs to provide more certified controllers.”