Escaping Washington during rush hour can be a nightmare, but those bound for the beach — white sands, relaxation, perhaps a libation — know a particular moment when unbridled despair sets in.

Traffic crawls out New York Avenue or off the Capital Beltway and then pokes along stop-and-go out Route 50 toward the east. It begins to speed up, giving you the sense that you’ve finally broken free, soaring along with visions of the surf by sunset. Then the bad news hits: There is a (fill in the blank here)-mile backup trying to reach the bridge over the Severn River.

That pathway to beaches and Maryland’s Eastern Shore may have gotten a bit smoother Monday as the state inaugurated a $23 million fix for a bottleneck that often causes multi-mile backups of frustrated motorists.

The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) opened a fourth eastbound lane on Route 50 at the Severn River Bridge, which carries traffic to the larger bridge over the Chesapeake Bay.

Even the dead-of-winter commute that merges people leaving Annapolis state offices with those flowing east from Washington regularly backs up traffic in the approach to the Severn River for several miles, but with added beach-bound traffic on weekends the nightmare backup can extend farther.

The opening, which state officials said was a month ahead of schedule, comes just in time for Memorial Day, the kickoff of the summer travel season.

Adding a fourth lane may sound like a trifling response, but it was debated for years and completion of the project brought out Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to pronounce his blessings.

“For far too long this stretch of Route 50 has been a serious bottleneck that is a constant headache for many Marylanders who live in the Annapolis area, as well as commuters and vacationers trying to reach the Eastern Shore,” Hogan told a cluster of reporters assembled on a bridge above Route 50. “This opening of this new fourth lane on the Route 50 Severn bridge is just in time for summer. Beyond this bridge, we’re also continuing to tackle the congestion that affects trips to the beach.”

There are two tests on the horizon for the add-a-lane project.

The first will come this weekend, when temperatures forecast near 80 should set off the first big stampede toward the beaches of Delaware and Maryland.

“This Friday will be a reality test,” SHA spokesman John Schofield said. “We think it will work.”

The other test is whether drivers will be comfortable with lanes that have been narrowed by one foot, from 12 feet to 11 feet, to help make room for the fourth.

“There’s been a lot of research on this,” said Gregory Slater, administrator of the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The Federal Highway Administration examined lane shrinkage in a 60-page report that said, “There are undoubtedly several other factors that can impact crash frequency and rates associated with narrow lanes — such as volumes, speeds, the resulting decrease in congestion and improved traffic flow, the length of the narrow lane segment, horizontal and vertical curves.”

Several of those factors apply to the Severn River Bridge. The additional lane was created by continuing what had been an on-ramp from downtown Annapolis over the bridge, only to have it exit onto a different route once it reaches the opposite side.

The bridge reaches its highest point above the river at about the point where most drivers would want to merge if they are continuing on Route 50 toward the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Schofield said he is not overly concerned, because the lanes were narrowed during the construction phase.

“A lot of my friends were worried about the 11-foot lanes, and I said: ‘What are you talking about? We’ve been at 11-foot lanes for six months!’ ” he said.