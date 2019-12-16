A SuperShuttle reservation agent said Monday the company was no longer taking bookings to the Washington airports. The company stopped serving Baltimore-Washington International Airport last month.

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that the company is going out of business Dec. 31, citing a letter to a Los Angeles-area franchisee. USA Today reported a similar message sent to airport officials in Phoenix.

But company executives could not be reached for comment and SuperShuttle hasn’t shared any information on its website or social media pages. The agent reached by The Washington Post denied the company was shutting down and it appeared to still be accepting online bookings in some cities for January 2020.

Founded in 1983 to serve Los Angeles International Airport, SuperShuttle has lost ground to competitors such as Uber and Lyft. In recent weeks it has pulled out of airports serving many cities, including Phoenix and Minneapolis in addition to Baltimore, the Times reported.

Attempts by the Los Angeles Times to reach Mark Friedman, identified as general manager in the letter’s signature line, were unsuccessful last week. But two SuperShuttle reservations agents reached by telephone confirmed to the Times that the company was going out of business, as did a company executive who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The letter to the franchisee cited “a variety of factors” for the company’s closure, “including increasing costs and changes in the competitive and regulatory landscape” that “have called into question the economic and operational viability of the company’s operations.”

SuperShuttle stopped serving BWI in mid-November, facing what an airport spokesman said were falling ridership numbers.

The company stopped operations at Hollywood Burbank Airport at the end of November, terminating the contract with the airport’s authority, airport spokeswoman Lucy Burghdorf wrote in an email Thursday.

SuperShuttle is owned by an affiliate of Blackstreet Capital Holdings, a private investment firm based in Bethesda, Md., court documents show. Blackstreet describes itself as specializing in acquiring small or midsize firms “that are in out-of-favor industries or are undergoing some form of transition.”

Blackstreet acquired SuperShuttle in September from Transdev on Demand Inc., which is part of the Transdev Group of France, according to a lawsuit Transdev filed against Blackstreet this month in Delaware Chancery Court in a dispute over some terms of the transaction.

Officials at Blackstreet could not immediately be reached for comment on SuperShuttle’s suspended services or on how SuperShuttle’s services are divided between company-owned operators and franchisees.

SuperShuttle’s website shows that the firm provided service to more than 80 airports worldwide, before the firm began suspending services in many locations.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

