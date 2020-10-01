The service will be the Washington region's biggest experiment to date with bus rapid transit, a system designed to prioritize bus travel by using dedicated lanes and technology that gives buses the green light at major intersections.

AD

“It should be a better, more reliable trip,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said. The goal, he said, is to move more people in the corridor, take the load off the road and open up the county to more economic development.

AD

The Montgomery program will be the first such service in Maryland and the second in the capital region. A smaller BRT system operates between Alexandria and Arlington.

The system, branded Flash, will offer more frequent service on new “clean diesel” buses, which officials said are more spacious, comfortable and fuel-efficient than the older buses in the county’s fleet. Each of the 11 stops along the corridor will be equipped with real-time bus arrival displays, ticket vending machines and terminals where riders will be able to tap their SmarTrip cards to pay before boarding.

AD

The 62-foot-long buses will travel in a dedicated shoulder lane for about 40 percent of the route and in mixed-traffic the remainder. This will help cut commute times by up to 30 percent, officials said. These are Montgomery’s first articulated buses and each have the capacity to carry up to 80 people.

The Route 29 line is the first of a comprehensive network of as many as 10 BRT lines that Montgomery County first envisioned in 2013. Elrich said such a network is key to creating a true transit-friendly, with robust east-west and north-south bus connections. Following the kickoff of Route 29, he said, the county plans to proceed with other bus rapid transit systems on the main arteries that connect to job centers and Metro and have the county’s Ride On bus system, which covers neighborhoods, feed that system.

AD

Work on two other BRTs — six miles on Veirs Mill Road between the Wheaton and Rockville Metro stations and 22 miles on Rockville Pike (Route 355) from Clarksburg to downtown Bethesda — are under study and awaiting funding.

AD

Montgomery transportation director Chris Conklin said the Veirs Mill Road project is at least a couple years away from construction, while it would be up to four years before any construction begins on the 355 corridor, he said.

Planning begins next year for a BRT on New Hampshire Avenue, from the Fort Totten Metro station to the White Oak Transit Center. Longer-term, plans also call for BRT at Randolph Road, University Boulevard and Georgia Avenue.

The new service comes as jurisdictions across the region are reassessing transit service levels due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Some have also been seeking to make improvements to bus travel, responding to recent studies promoting bus-only lanes and investments in buses.

The District Department of Transportation last year launched bus-only lanes along H and I Streets NW, one of downtown's busiest bus corridors. And Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) recently announced the addition of three more sections of bus lanes this year. Construction starts this year for dedicated bus lanes on nearly three miles of 16th Street NW, and the city is pursuing a $122 million plan to redesign K Street NW to add about two miles of bus lanes.

AD

AD

In Northern Virginia, plans are underway for a BRT system that would connect Tysons to Alexandria along Route 7.

The Route 29 service in Montgomery will benefit a ­minority-majority corridor that has a high concentration of immigrant, lower-income and transit-dependent residents. Officials say it is aimed at correcting long-known transportation equity concerns in an area that for decades was bypassed for investment and development.

“Part of the motivation for the Flash on 29 is to provide greater access to some of these communities that have suffered from this lack of investment to the vibrant urban core of the downtown Silver Spring business district and connections to Metro,” Conklin said. “So the residents that live in this part of the county can get to those areas more easily to access jobs, services, shopping, education.”

The corridor is home to shopping hubs, federal offices and other major employers and has only in recent years seen some signs of economic revival. Among recent projects are the expansion of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak and the new Washington Adventist Hospital that opened last year.

AD

AD

Once the service launches later this month, it will replace some of the existing local bus routes. Officials say Flash will better serve many essential workers who haven’t stopped commuting during the coronavirus crisis. Ridership along the corridor has remained strong during the pandemic, they said.

The 16 buses, freshly painted with blue, green and orange branding that highlights the word “Flash,” will run every 15 minutes along the full route and every seven minutes during rush hours. The buses will run every 15 minutes on weekends.

Bus fares are the same as on Metrobus and will be paid off-board. Fares continue to be waived during the pandemic and capacity aboard will be limited until social distancing restrictions are lifted.

The system will operate two routes: the Orange route will run 5:30 a.m. to midnight daily, between the Silver Spring Transit Center and the East County Regional Service Center near the Intercounty Connector. The Blue route will run during weekday rush hours only — 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. — from Burtonsville to downtown Silver Spring. The two routes will overlap at some of the busiest points along the corridor.

AD

AD

The project also includes new bike lanes and some improvements to traffic signals, crosswalks and sidewalks along the route. The county recently deployed 10 Capital Bikeshare stations along the corridor.

The buses will be the first in the region to have bike racks on the interior, allowing passengers to roll their bikes on and off the bus more quickly and easily than when using exterior racks. They also have an automated system to secure wheelchairs, so passengers will be able to secure themselves without assistance from the bus operator. Flash stations also have free WiFi.

Bus driver Hubbard Castro, who has been training drivers on the corridor in recent weeks, said the new buses will be unlike anything Montgomery County riders have experienced.

AD

“Great passenger comfort,” he said. “Wait until you get on the bus.”

The project was completed on budget and nearly on time, said Conklin, noting that some delays this year were due to impacts to the supply chain from the pandemic. The estimated cost of the project is $40 million, including $31.5 million in construction and vehicle procurement.

AD

Once the system is launched, officials said, the county will focus on implementing other recommendations for the corridor, including more pedestrian and bike infrastructure improvements and an HOV lane in the southern end of the route that will give buses and carpoolers priority in the most congested portion.