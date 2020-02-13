In the nation’s capital and other cities across the country where so-called peer-to-peer car rental apps have become increasingly popular, authorities are increasingly concerned that criminals are using the apps to find their next ride. Just like would-be renters, thieves are scrolling through the online platforms to find nearby vehicles that they know will have the keys inside, law enforcement officials say.

AD

AD

In the District, a recent string of thefts involving vehicles listed on the services prompted the attorney general to issue a warning this month highlighting the risks of using the apps.

“Thieves are able to get around certain security features and have been stealing these cars,” said Ben Wiseman, director of consumer protection for the Office of the Attorney General for the District.

“We are warning consumers, particularly those renting their cars out, that this is happening and that they should be careful using Getaround and any other car-sharing service,” Wiseman said.

The apps give users access to hundreds of vehicles available for rent in their own neighborhoods, cities they are visiting and at airports, usually with greater rental flexibility, lower rates and without the hassle of going through a line at a rental counter. Owners can share their cars when they aren’t using them and earn extra money.

AD

AD

Vehicle owners set the ground rules, including a daily price and when their car is available. The apps can adjust prices based on demand. Vehicles are rented for at least an hour, and rates can range from as low as $5 to as high as $20 an hour. Getaround takes a 40 percent cut of the rental revenue, while other companies take fees ranging from 15 percent to 40 percent based on what vehicle protections the renters have enrolled in.

The companies say vehicle owners can make thousands of dollars a year.

But law enforcement and government officials have raised concerns about vulnerabilities in the apps — particularly with Getaround, which makes the general location of vehicles available to all app users. D.C. officials say most thefts and break-ins in the city have involved vehicles with Getaround, but there have also been some with the popular app Turo.

AD

AD

Another car-sharing app is called Avail.

Here’s how Getaround works. After creating a profile, users can search for a car based on location and type of vehicle they want to rent. After filing a rental request and being approved by the owner, renters can go to the car’s location and unlock the vehicle using the app on their smartphone. The car keys are found inside the vehicle.

Turo, which also operates in the D.C. area, has a system where generally a renter meets with an owner to exchange keys, though in some markets that step is eliminated and users can also open the car through the app.

The companies say thefts and other problems are rare, but authorities say they appear to be on the rise.

AD

In the District, police began to notice an uptick in incidents involving cars listed on Getaround and Turo around October, a police spokeswoman said. From Oct. 1 to Feb. 4, police investigated about 90 incidents involving those car-sharing platforms, including car thefts, theft from cars, vandalism and crashes.

AD

Nearly 50 vehicles listed in the car rental apps were reported stolen during that period, about 6 percent of the nearly 800 vehicle thefts during that period.

In some cases, the rented vehicles have been used to commit other crimes, authorities and owners say. Some cars have been found abandoned days later or sitting damaged in tow lots. One owner reported that remnants of drugs were left inside, and another saw signs their car had been used as a ride-hail vehicle. In at least one case in Washington last month, a car rented with an app allegedly was involved in a homicide, according to a news report.

AD

Owners have taken to social media to complain about the companies’ responses, saying they have failed to take responsibility for the problems. They also highlight the insurance challenges. It remains unclear whether insurance companies are required to cover damages for incidents that occur while the vehicles are being rented.

AD

The apps themselves offer varying levels of coverage. Getaround says its insurance covers owners and authorized renters for the duration of a rental. The company says the owners’ personal insurance is responsible for damage or theft that occurs outside a rental period.

D.C. vehicle owners report mixed results, with some claims paid and others denied for loss of or damage to their vehicles while being rented. One owner said their insurance company paid for nearly $5,000 in repairs after their vehicle was stolen while listed on the app, but then canceled the policy.

AD

Some cities and states are debating regulations that would determine the responsibility of insurance companies, user protections and taxes.

Getaround, which has about 5 million users in more than 300 cities across the United States and Europe, said, “Keeping our owners and their cars safe is our top priority.” The company said it has a team working 24/7 on preventing and addressing safety incidents, including screening and monitoring users.

AD

“Every Getaround driver must pass a thorough trust and safety screening to verify their identity and driving record,” spokeswoman Meg Murray said. “Our process involves 17 points of reference, including both social verification and the Department of Motor Vehicles in each state.”

AD

But there have been concerns raised about such screenings after reports that thieves have created profiles with fake IDs and stolen credit cards to gain access to cars.

And with Getaround, critics say, potential thieves don’t have to go to the trouble of trying to rent a vehicle, because any user can find and track down active cars through the app. Cars can also be easily spotted on the street by the decals that some owners, including Warner, have placed on them to make them easier for renters to find.

After his car was broken into twice and then stolen, Warner said he sought help from Getaround to offset the cost of damages, including the replacement of windows and the keys the thieves took with them after abandoning it. But the company said it wouldn’t pay, he said. His insurance company also refused to cover repairs, because the car was active on the rental service at the time it was stolen.

AD

AD

Warner said he drives sparingly for personal use and used the app to offset the costs of the car payment and insurance. But the three incidents cost him more than $1,000.

“I was very dissatisfied with Getaround’s ability to deal with this and offer customer service,” said Warner, who unlisted the vehicle.

Getaround said the company is taking steps to ensure security is being put in place to prevent future break-ins. For example, Murray said, Getaround recently became aware of incidents in some parking garages the company uses to park the cars and is working with the parking management to improve security.

The company said it uses a security feature that allows it to immobilize a car to prevent it from starting even when a person has possession of the physical car key, Murray said. The cars are also equipped with GPS trackers that allow the company to find the vehicle’s location, which can aid in theft investigations, she said.

AD

Still, police say users should use common sense.