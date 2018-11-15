Driving a bus through downtown Washington in rush-hour traffic could easily qualify as high-stress work. On Wednesday night, one Metrobus driver on a Massachusetts Avenue line had an added level of difficulty to his job: the steering wheel came off the column while the bus was moving.

Metro officials said the driver of the N4 bus reported traveling on Massachusetts Avenue near Ward Circle in Northwest when the wheel came loose about 6 p.m.

“A bus operator reported that a bolt that connects the steering wheel to the steering column had detached,” Metro spokeswoman Sherry Ly said. “The bus was operating on the N4 route, traveling at low speed and was able to stop safely.”

No crash or injuries resulted from the incident, Metro said. “Passengers were accommodated on a following bus,” Ly said.

The bus was taken out of service for inspection. It was not clear Thursday what caused the malfunction.