The commission, in a sharply critical audit released Tuesday, said Woodruff told controllers in Metro’s Rail Operations Control Center not to speak with the commission and “to resist required corrective actions.”
Woodruff, who did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday, could not immediately be reached Wednesday.
Congress voted to approve creation of the commission in 2017 after years of dangerous and deadly incidents at Metro, and a key Capitol Hill backer of that effort said the allegations were a serious concern.
“If true, it is repugnant, outrageous and frankly that individual should be fired,” Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) said Tuesday. “Active defiance of a congressionally mandated safety commission is a firing offense, pure and simple, because it puts the ridership at risk, it further damages public confidence in the safety and reliability of the system, and it jeopardizes Metro’s support on the Hill.”
Wiedefeld told employees in the email that Metro takes the allegations seriously. He said Mike Hass, who had served as vice president of rail infrastructure maintenance, will serve as the acting senior vice president of rail services. Hass will “be responsible for all rail transportation, including the Rail Operations Control Center (ROCC), the transit system’s nerve center, which was the subject of the commission’s audit.
The commission said ROCC environment “includes distractions, fear, threats and conflicting instructions that prevent overworked and undertrained controllers from fully and properly carrying out their duties. These serious safety concerns create a variety of safety risks for everyone who depends on Metrorail.”
The audit described a “toxic workplace” where employees are bullied, racially and sexually harassed, and told by managers to ignore authorities and operating procedures. The audit also cited “unprofessional behavior such as attempts to manipulate safety event investigations.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.