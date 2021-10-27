A person was struck and killed by a train in Virginia. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:34 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:34 a.m. EDTShare this storyA pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday by a train on tracks in the Burke, Va., area.Few details were immediately released.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightFairfax County police said on Twitter that the incident happened on the tracks near Burke and Rolling roads. Some trains were stopped during the morning commute as detectives investigated.Officials said there may be some delays on VRE commuter trains as a result. Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...