Visitors must stay inside their hotel or rental for those two weeks, and travelers are not allowed in public spaces, including pools, Ige said. The only exception is to seek medical care.

At the same time, the airline, which is receiving billions of dollars in taxpayer aid under coronavirus recovery legislation approved by Congress last month, must not suspend operations to Vail, Aspen and Montrose, Colo., and Jackson, Wyo., the Transportation Department ruled.

American had noted that it typically faces “significant troughs” after ski season in many of its mountain markets. But “this year, many of the ski resorts in these communities closed their facilities abruptly in mid-March due to the growing crisis. Demand ceased almost instantly.”

In its ruling, the department said it can require airlines receiving assistance to keep up scheduled service as Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao deems necessary.

In implementing the coronavirus legislation, the department “believes it struck an appropriate balance between the needs of communities to retain at least minimal connections to the national air transportation system during the public health emergency, as required by the CARES Act, and the economic needs of the airline industry,” according to the ruling.

But the airline “has not persuaded the Department that we must strike a different balance” regarding the Colorado and Wyoming communities, it said.

The case for cutting flights to Maui, Kauai and the island of Hawaii was stronger, the department said.

In its request, American said the governor had “asked travelers to stop traveling to the state” for a month, and the strict quarantine “includes all of American’s crews if they fail a temperature check,” posing an “unacceptable operational risk” for the airline.

American said it can only fly “a single widebody trip from Los Angeles to Honolulu,” since there is space on that plane for its crews to rest after landing in the state capital. “The crew does not enter Hawaii and flies the trip back to the mainland,” American said. It would be unreasonable to continue to offer similar flights under those conditions to Kahului, Kona and Lihue airports, it said.

The airline said an uncertain timeline for “the permanent lifting of this severe travel restriction” made relief necessary, and the department agreed.

Transportation officials also allowed American to suspend service to Duluth, Minn., which the airline said it already had plans to cancel, and to limit seasonal flights to Anchorage; Kalispell, Mont.; and Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Under the relief act, American is receiving $5.8 billion in grants and a low-interest loan through the Payroll Support Program, and the company said it hopes to receive an additional $4.75 billion government loan.

On Thursday, the airline said it lost $2.2 billion in the first quarter, given the “precipitous drop-off in demand.”

American would not say if it will ask the department to reconsider, saying only that it is reviewing the ruling.

