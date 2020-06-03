The rule would impact operations of seven carriers, including Air China and China Eastern Airlines. The department noted in its rule filing that the ban could take effect sooner at President Trump’s discretion.
U.S. airlines halted flights to China after the Trump administration imposed a travel ban that took effect in early February. Delta and United had hoped to resume service in early June, but rules imposed by Chinese authorities effectively prevented them from doing so.
“Our overriding goal is not the perpetuation of this situation, but rather an improved environment wherein the carriers of both parties will be able to exercise fully their bilateral rights,” the rule says. “Should the CAAC adjust its policies to bring about the necessary improved situation for U.S. carriers, the Department is fully prepared to revisit the action it has announced in this order.”
