Drivers should expect delays Tuesday in Prince George’s County along the Beltway’s inner loop near the Suitland Parkway.

There was an early morning crash, and crews are checking as to whether there may be damage to a bridge on the parkway. A truck is believed to have hit the overpass.

Drivers should expect delays in the area between Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road.

The other crash happened in Montgomery County’s Aspen Hill area along eastbound Veirs Mill Road.

Some roads in the area are closed. It’s not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.

And in Virginia, there was an early morning crash in Northern Virginia.

A tractor trailer crashed on the northbound side of Interstate 95 near VA 286, also known as the Fairfax County Parkway. Officials said all lanes are blocked and traffic is getting by on the shoulders of the highway.

It’s not immediately clear how long the delays will last.