A pedestrian and a driver were killed in separate crashes early Sunday in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

Maryland State Police said the pedestrian was struck by a car on eastbound Route 50 after she had gotten out of her car to assist another driver. A driver was killed in a head-on collision in Upper Marlboro.

The incident on Route 50 occurred just before 4 a.m. near Route 410 in the Hyattsville area when the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Am lost control of the vehicle and struck a jersey wall. A woman driving by the crash stopped to assist the driver and moments after she had exited her vehicle was struck by an Infiniti G37, police said.

The Good Samaritan died at the scene, Maryland State Police said. The identity of the woman is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 37-year-old man, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. His name is being withheld pending charges, they said.

In the Upper Marlboro incident, police said a man was killed and another was injured in a multivehicle crash just after 1:45 a.m. The head-on collision involving a Mercedes and a Dodge Ram pickup truck happened in the southbound lanes of Route 202 at Chelsea Lane.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes died at the scene. The pickup truck driver was transported to a hospital. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim in that case.