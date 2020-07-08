“The reality is that United simply cannot continue at our current payroll level past October 1 in an environment where travel demand is so depressed,” the airline said in a memo sent to employees. “And involuntary furloughs come as a last resort, after months of company-wide cost-cutting and capital-raising.”

AD

AD

Under federal law, most companies with 100 or more employees must give workers 60 days notice of mass layoffs or plant closings.

The number of furloughs could be less depending on the number of employees who take advantage of early retirement, voluntary separation or other programs. executives said. They said employees could be recalled as demand for travel rebounds.

What is happening at United could be repeated across the industry as carriers struggle to survive during the worst crisis in the history of the industry. Despite cutbacks, United officials said the airline is still burning through $40 million a day.

“The United Airlines projected furlough numbers are a gut punch, but they are also the most honest assessment we've seen on the state of the industry,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 19 airlines, including United.

AD

AD

AFA and other unions have called on Congress to extend payroll support offered through the Cares Act, but United executives said they aren't counting on such an extension.

“We will continue our work with our airlines to create voluntary options that can help mitigate involuntary furloughs,” Nelson said.

“Congress must extend the [Payroll Suppor Program] in order to avoid hundreds of thousands of layoffs from an industry that normally drives economic activity for every other sector and supports more than 11 million jobs,” Nelson said. “Failing to maintain this successful jobs program will have a ripple effect across the economy. Conversely, a clean extension of the program helps prime us for economic recovery.”

AD

Of the 36,000 United employees who could be affected, roughly 15,000 are flight attendants and 11,000 are customer service or gate agents. About 1,800 catering workers, 1,000 contact center employees, 5,500 technical operations employees and 225 network operations also could be affected. Among pilots, 2,250 could be impacted.