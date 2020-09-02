Still, it was a stark reminder of the challenges the industry faces as it grapples with the worst economic downturn in history.

“The pandemic has drawn us in deeper and lasted longer than almost any expert predicted, and in an environment where travel demand is so depressed, United cannot continue with staffing levels that significantly exceed the schedule we fly,” the company said in a memo to employees. “Sadly, we don't expect demand to return to anything resembling normal until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine.”

The company noted that furloughs could be avoided if Congress passes an extension of the payroll support program, created as part of the coronavirus relief package known as the Cares Act. United received $4.9 billion in payroll support as part of the program. As a condition of receiving the money, it, along with other carriers, had to agree to keep workers on the job through Sept. 30.

Employee unions have mounted an aggressive lobbying campaign to extend provisions of the act through March and in recent weeks, airline executives have joined the call. The measure has bipartisan support in Congress, but has been bogged down by negotiations over other elements in the relief package.

The White House has signaled it could take executive action if Congress doesn’t real a deal, but has offered no details of what such action would involve.

Last week, citing reasons similar to United, American Airlines also revised the number of employees it expects to furlough to 19,000 from 25,000. The 19,000 would include 17,500 furloughs and 1,500 involuntary separations from its management ranks. The carrier received $5.8 billion through the payroll support program.

In a letter to employees, American chief executive Doug Parker and its president, Robert Isom, called the news “sobering.”

The airline said it will have at least 40,000 fewer employees after Oct. 1 — a roughly 30 percent reduction across the airline and its regional carriers. That includes 12,500 employees who are leaving the company voluntarily. American had more than 140,000 U.S.-based employees, but after Oct. 1, it will have roughly 100,000.

At United, flight attendants will be among the hardest hit of employee groups, with 6,920 expected to be furloughed. The number of pilots affected is not yet clear since the airline is continuing negotiations with the union, but at least 450 have opted for early retirement, company officials said. In all, 7,400 employees will leave the company voluntarily.