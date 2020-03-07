The proposed exceptions would allow Metro to seek funding from the states above the cap as long as the money was being used to increase service. The Virginia legislation is awaiting the signature of Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Maryland’s version has passed the House and is before the Senate.

Metro officials said operating costs have risen about 8 percent annually over the past decade. Combined with years of flat fare revenue from ridership losses on Metrobus and, until this year, Metrorail, the transit agency has found itself inventing new ways to stay under the cap while trying to improve service and keep a renewed focus on safety and maintenance that began four years ago.

Metro officials said they are pleased lawmakers are considering easing the restriction.

“Metro is grateful for the work of Virginia and Maryland’s legislatures to make state law more consistent with our goal of keeping Metro safe, reliable, and affordable,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in a statement. “With their help, the region will have new flexibility to fund expanded service and help Metro continue to win back riders.”

Passed by both states as a condition of permanently dedicating and significantly increasing money for long-term capital projects, the cap applies only to Metro’s operating costs. The District did not adopt the limit.

The states and the District contributed about $1.1 billion of Metro’s $1.9 billion operating budget this year. Maryland provides about $432 million, the District contributes $408 million and Virginia kicks in $286 million, according to Metro.

Maryland Del. Marc A. Korman (D-Montgomery), a leader on transportation issues, sponsored that state’s bill, which would allow new services approved by the Metro board to exceed the cap. Korman said he modeled his bill’s language after its counterpart in Virginia.

“So if there’s a desire to create a new bus route and the [Metro] board votes on that, you know, that would be exempt from the subsidy cap,” Korman said. Expanding late-night Metro hours, as the board is considering, would also be exempt because it would be considered “new service,” Korman said.

State Sen. Brian J. Feldman (D-Montgomery) is sponsoring companion legislation in that chamber.

“I think it has a good chance over there,” Korman said. “But we haven’t had the hearing on the Senate side yet. But you know, it’s making progress, and it passed the House.”

In Virginia, a bill by Del. Vivian E. Watts (D-Fairfax) and approved by the Senate allows any service increases approved by the Metro board to exceed the cap. Lawmakers said such a change made sense because the large capital projects Metro is undertaking could result in new bus routes or the ability to run more frequent trains or buses.

The easing of funding restrictions seems to match lawmakers’ growing interest in transit — and that of their constituents. For example, Maryland lawmakers created a bipartisan transit caucus this year to advocate for transit interests, Korman noted.

A survey last year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments found that more than 60 percent of bus riders are satisfied with their commute, while nearly 56 percent of Metro riders felt similarly, a significant uptick when compared with 2016 survey.

But Metro said the cap means it has had to make difficult choices to prioritize funding. The transit agency has upset thousands of riders, for example, by proposing to eliminate or consolidate dozens of Metrobus routes starting this summer due to other budget priorities.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld has also repeatedly referred to the cap’s limits when trying to explain why the transit agency has sought to outsource more of its operations, including a Metrobus garage and the second phase of the Silver Line, leading to tensions with its labor unions.

The transit agency contracted with a private company to run the Cinder Bed Road bus garage when the 76,500-square-foot facility opened in 2018.

Labor costs eat up more than 70 percent of Metro’s operating budget, and officials said contracting out operations at the garage would save the agency $15 million over five years by avoiding union-negotiated pensions and retirement benefits for the 140 new employees hired to staff the garage.

Wiedefeld said then that the arrangement was “a step toward keeping Metro affordable for riders, while helping to meet the legal mandate to hold subsidy growth for operating trains and buses for taxpayers at 3 percent.”

A year later, that decision was key to the transit union’s decision to launch a strike — Metro’s first in more than 40 years. Garage employees walked off the job for 82 days, shutting down 15 routes. During the strike, the Amalgamated Transit Union also led nearby Fairfax Connector workers on a four-day strike, partly to pressure Metro to give up privatization.

In December, Wiedefeld struck an agreement with union officials to end outsourcing at Cinder Bed Road and surrender any plans to privatize Silver Line operations.

While lawmakers had installed the cap with the intention of protecting taxpayers, transit advocates said for a service that relies almost wholly on subsidies, funding restrictions have the potential to set Metro back after it has shown marked improvement in safety, performance and ridership over the past year.

David Alpert, founder and president of Greater Greater Washington and executive director of DC Sustainable Transportation, said the cap could lead to a cycle of fare hikes to make up for rising costs, a decrease in riders who cannot pay the higher fares and an even larger funding gap for Metro to fill.

“The 3 percent cap threatens to sort of push Metro into a death spiral,” Alpert said.

If Maryland and Virginia want greater accountability of Metro’s spending, he said, they can and should demand greater cost transparency since they have members on the Metro board and control the subsidies.

Others wonder why public transit has its funding capped when states don’t apply the same constraints on road projects.

“The 3 percent cap I realize was politically necessary in order to get the funding deal done a couple of years ago,” said Katherine Kortum, president of the Metro’s Riders’ Advisory Council and a transportation engineer for the National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board. “I do find it a little maddening as a rider and as a resident in the region, because we don’t put a cap on any other transportation source in the region, especially roads.”