At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, signs alert passengers about the changes to ID requirements as TSA is set to begin enforcement of the Real ID law at security checkpoints. (Luz Lazo/The Washington Post)

Virginia will begin issuing a new driver’s license this fall, putting the state in compliance with a federal law passed after the Sept. 11 attacks designed to tighten security requirements for state-issued identification.

In the next two years, Virginia will replace as many as 2.7 million driver’s licenses — a massive undertaking likely to result in longer lines and wait times at Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

Virginia is one of several states scrambling to comply with the 2005 domestic security program known as Real ID,which is intended to prevent identity fraud. The program calls for issuing more secure licenses and identification cards.

Maryland and the District are already in compliance. Virginia is spending nearly $21 million to develop its Real ID credential and roll it out starting Oct. 1.

Virginians are not required to get the Real ID, but those who travel by air and visit federal facilities such as military bases may need it. Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, only driver’s licenses that meet the Real ID requirements will be accepted for purposes such as boarding commercial flights. Travelers will have the choice to use other acceptable documentation such as a U.S. passport or a military ID.

“Some folks will just find that they may not need to get a Real ID and for everyone else we are here and happy to serve,” Virginia DMV spokeswoman Brandy Brubaker said.

[New driver’s license requirements are coming to U.S. airports. Is your state ready?]

Thirty-one states and the District are in compliance with the federal mandate so far.

The American Samoa is the only territory listed as noncompliant and without an extension from Department of Homeland Security; and travelers with licenses from that U.S. territory have to present an alternative form of acceptable identification.

Transportation Security Administration agents began enforcing the provision at security checkpoints this year, only accepting licenses from compliant states or those that have been granted extensions. Enforcement at federal buildings and military bases began in 2014.

Under the federal law, states require applicants to have to provide proof of identity and legal U.S. residency to obtain the new ID.

The requirements are intended to prevent identity fraud by establishing minimum standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards — a recommendation of the 9/11 Commission. Eighteen of the 19 Sept. 11 hijackers obtained state IDs, some fraudulently. Nearly half of the terrorists obtained their driver’s licenses in Virginia.

The law was to take effect in 2008, but the program was delayed repeatedly as states called it an unfunded mandate and privacy advocates warned it would create a de facto national ID. But the pleas to the DHS and Congress for modifications to the law and its implementation were unsuccessful.

[Virginia among states scrambling to comply with federal Real ID law]

The compliance process has not been easy nor smooth. Critics of the controversial law say the biggest problem of Real ID is the inconvenience it ­poses on Americans who have to go through the process of getting a driver’s license all over again.

Some requirements have made visits to DMVs around the country much more difficult, they said. People have struggled with obtaining the documents needed, such as birth certificates, Social Security cards and multiple proofs of residency.

In Virginia, for example, current license holders will be required to present two proofs of residency, instead of one, and a Social Security card, instead of just providing the number.

States in the final stage of complying with the federal mandate have experienced long backups at DMVs with customers trying to get a Real ID.

Kansas began issuing the Real ID last fall and reports of long lines for the license have continued through this summer. In California, the average wait time exploded at Department of Motor Vehicle offices since January when the state started issuing the enhanced ID cards. Some residents reported spending upwards of seven hours to get the new ID. In Indiana, divorced women have complained about the documentation needed to get the Real ID. Anyone who has changed their name, needs to provide documentation of that change.

Pennsylvania will start issuing Real ID licenses next spring; Maine next summer; and Oregon won’t start issuing Real ID cards until mid-2020.

“No matter the state, jurisdiction, or locality nothing frustrates motorists or residents more than having to wait in line down at the DMV,” said Victoria Stark, AAA Mid-Atlantic retail manager, in Northern Virginia.

Virginia transportation officials are already urging license holders to gather up the documentation they will need to obtain the new ID so they can avoid multiple DMV visits. Unless their license is due for renewal, officials are urging customers to wait a few months to get the Real ID.

“You don’t have to come in to get one right away unless you want to. You have until October of 2020, until those federal regulations take effect,” Brubaker said. “Think about coming in mid-2019 when we think that demand may start to decrease.”

Virginia was the first state to try to increase the security of its driver’s licenses after the Sept. 11 attacks, and many of the state’s lawmakers supported the Real ID safeguards. But officials have struggled over how to implement and pay for the federal requirements that affect the state’s 6 million licensed drivers.

The DHS has given Virginia until Oct. 10 to comply and fully implement the needed changes. Virginia is spending $20.7 million to comply, upgrading its technology and purchasing new scanning equipment. It will also increase staffing at the 75 DMV offices in the next two years starting in October.

The new license will be marked with a star in the upper-right corner, which indicates that it is in compliance with the Real ID Act.

Ready or not, it’s happening, and here is what you need to know.

The new Real ID license: Who needs it and who doesn’t

Virginia officials said they will not require everyone who has a state driver’s license to get the new Real ID, but they anticipate 40 percent of Virginia license holders — about 2.7 million — will request it. Virginians who want to use a driver’s license to board a commercial aircraft will need to get the new card by October 2020, when TSA will only accept the Real IDs.

People who don’t need the license to board a flight, either because they don’t travel or use a U.S. Passport or military ID, can continue to get the standard Virginia license.

The standard license will continue to be issued and be valid for all the same purposes: driving, voting, and as proof of identification to cash a check or any other daily business.

Required documents to get the Real ID license

To get one, current license holders will be required to present two proofs of residency instead of one (utility bills, mortgage statements, etc.); Proof of legal presence in the United States (a birth certificate, U.S. passport or permanent resident card); a Social Security card instead of just providing the number; and proof of identity (the U.S. passport, for example).

Residents who have changed their names from what is on their birth certificate need to provide documentation of the change. For example, a marriage certificate or a court order granting the name change.

The process will require an in-person visit to a DMV office, even for those who have been licensed in the state for decades.

How much does it cost?

The Real ID card will have a one-time $10 fee on top of the regular driver’s license fee.

When to get the Real ID

Virginia will start issuing the Real ID on Oct. 1. But state officials are urging residents who are not due to renew their licenses to wait to apply for the new ID at least until mid-2019, when they expect the initial demand for Real ID to begin to decrease.

Anyone getting the Real ID this fall should expect longer-than-usual waits at local DMV offices. State officials say they will add staff to the 75 customer service offices, but demand could be higher because many people who are used to renewing their licenses by mail or online will be coming to the center for the Real ID.

More information

For more about Virginia’s Real ID plans, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov/realid.

Answers to other frequently asked questions about the program can be found at www.dhs.gov/real-id.