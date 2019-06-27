Metro board Chairman Jack Evans arrives for his last meeting on the board on 27, 2019. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The Metro board on Thursday elected Paul Smedberg chairman to succeed embattled Jack Evans, and blocked an Evans ally, Corbett Price, from serving as a vice chairman.

Separately, the board’s ethics committee recommended reforming its procedures for future investigations, after drawing criticism for its handling of the Evans probe.

The actions came at Evans’s last board meeting. Evans’s announced last week that he would resign from the board, acknowledging after weeks of denial, the ethics committee’s findings that he had violated Metro’s ethics code.

Price had continued to defend Evans and had also falsely claimed that the ethics committee had found no violations by Evans, even though Price was a member of the ethics committee.

Concern about Price’s misstatements led the board’s nominating committee to leave him off its slate of candidates for the top positions on the board, according to officials familiar with the matter.

In its initial discussions at a nominating committee meeting on June 13, Price, who like Evans represents the District, had been slated to be a vice chairman of the board and member of its executive committee. The board will instead fill those positions with whomever the D.C. Council picks to succeed Evans.

In the meantime, Tom Bulger, an alternate board member representing the District, will fill the spots on a temporary basis. It is unusual for an alternate, who is a nonvoting member, to serve on the executive committee.

Price said after the meeting that he had not wanted to be a vice chairman, and only agreed to do it temporarily until the D.C. Council selected Evans’s successor. Asked about other officials’ accounts that Bulger was to serve in the roles temporarily, because of concerns about Price’s misstatements, Price said, “No one mentioned that to me.”

Smedberg, a former Alexandria City Council member, emerged weeks ago as the front-runner to succeed Evans as chairman. He is expected to take a much lower profile than the outspoken Evans, and was described as a consensus-builder who would help calm the turmoil that the board has experienced with the Evans controversy.

Nominating committee chair Clarence W. Crawford proposed Smedberg as chairman and he was approved by voice vote with no dissent.

In remarks summarizing his legacy on the board, Evans did not address the ethics controversy. Instead, he listed 10 accomplishments including picking Paul J. Wiedefeld as general manager, winning dedicated funding for Metro for the first time in its 43-year history, and creating “a safe and reliable system.”

In another development, a majority of the four-member ethics committee urged changes in its investigative process. Three of the four members signed a letter calling for the committee to issue a written report of its findings in the future; Price did not sign. No written report was released after the Evans probe, although The Washington Post obtained and published a 20-page, internal confidential memo by the outside law firm that conducted the probe.

The ethics committee also proposed that it be expanded to include a fifth member. That would avoid two-to-two deadlocks that officials said hampered the Evans investigation.

The committee also said Metro should provide guidance for evaluating “apparent” conflicts of interest and fix a standard of evidence for finding violations.

A letter outlining the recommendations was signed by Crawford, and ethics committee members Smedberg and David Horner, who represents the federal government.

This is a developing story.