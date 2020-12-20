The Wharf’s neighbor, Fort McNair, wants to create a marked zone that would take up to one-third of the channel along the base, which is says will protect military assets. The plan has triggered a rebuke from boaters, neighbors and D.C. elected leaders who argue the proposed restriction would be an unnecessary overreach.

At the request of Fort McNair, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — responsible for maintaining the nation’s navigable waterways — is proposing a perimeter extending up to 150 meters at its widest point. In that zone, watercraft could pass by but would be “prohibited from anchoring, mooring or loitering.”

Officials said the zone would create a security buffer between activity in the water and military operations, including the homes of top military officers. No other military base with access to the water in the nation’s capital has such a restriction on their shorelines.

Critics say the zone would threaten progress in recent years to make waters more accessible to residents and visitors, while also infringing upon the Wharf, where water access is a big attraction. They argue restrictions also could lead to unsafe conditions by pushing kayakers and motor boaters into the same confined space as water taxis and river cruise ships.

“This proposed action is unnecessary,” D.C. Council Member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) wrote in a November letter to the Corps of Engineers in pushing for withdrawal of the plan. Allen, whose district includes the Southwest Waterfront and Fort McNair, said the base and Corps of Engineers should “consider other options for addressing security needs without a permanent taking of public space.”

The water adjacent to Fort McNair is the only connection to the Potomac River for boat traffic coming from three marinas in the Washington Channel. The channel has about 430 boat slips, while 135 others are to be completed in March 2022. The channel’s calm waters, parallel to the Potomac River, are used by kayakers, paddle boarders and sailboaters.

Tucked between the Southwest Waterfront on the east and East Potomac Park on the west, the Washington Channel has become increasingly popular since the 2017 opening of the Wharf, a $2.5 billion development that transformed the city’s smallest quadrant by bringing luxury housing, retail, fine dining and entertainment to the waterfront.

New water taxis connect the neighborhood to Georgetown, National Harbor and Old Town Alexandria. American Cruise Lines brought its 175-passenger ship to the Wharf two years ago as part of a 10-night American Revolution cruise that sails from Baltimore via the Chesapeake Bay. The marinas are home to luxurious motor yachts.

Traffic on the channel has more than doubled in recent years. On a December weekend, boats decked out in festive holiday colors sailed near the shoreline of Fort McNair, home to the U.S. Army Military District of Washington headquarters, the National Defense University and the U.S. Army’s vice chief of staff.

The base’s officers’ club, the National War College building and officers’ living quarters are seen from the water.

Military officials have not listed specific safety concerns prompting the request, but the official notice for the proposed restriction highlights security needs for Marine Helicopter Squadron missions and “protection of VIP quarters.”

“The U.S. Army is requesting limited restrictions on watercraft loitering, mooring and anchoring along the waterfront of Fort McNair to bring security along the installation’s Washington Channel sea wall in line with the rest of the installation’s perimeter,” said Army spokesman Col. Rob Phillips. “This request, as proposed, would not prohibit or restrict transit, to include fishing, through the restricted area.”

Under the proposal, boats could move through the restricted area but would be prohibited from stopping in those waters. Fishermen would need a permit from Fort McNair to fish in the area.

The Corps of Engineers would put up buoys to mark an area extending roughly 75 to 150 meters into the channel at different locations. The channel varies in width from about 275 to 330 meters in that location, according to the Corps of Engineers.

The widest portion of the restriction zone would be closest to the Wharf, taking about one-third of the channel. The zone would narrow as it moves south.

Under pressure from city officials, the Army Corps of Engineers last month agreed to extend the comment period on the proposal, which was scheduled to end Nov. 12. It also agreed to hold a public hearing, requested by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D).

Christopher Fincham, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers, said a date for a public meeting hasn’t been determined and a 30-day comment period extension will be published soon in the Federal Register. Responses so far overwhelmingly have been against establishing the zone.

Norton earlier this month said the Army is planning to hold the public hearing after the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration. She said she hopes to have a “thorough discussion of potential consequences for setting the restrictions in the channel,” which is increasingly a source of tax revenue for the District.

The Army Corps of Engineers proposal is a revised version of a plan that would have banned boat traffic near the Fort McNair shoreline. That more restrictive plan was altered after pressure from members of Congress and opposition from neighboring communities.

Reps. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Army Corps of Engineers, and Norton, who led efforts in Congress to revitalize the D.C. waterfront, expressed concern that a no-go zone would force all water traffic into to a narrow passage of the channel.

Opponents worry the current proposal, which would allow boats to transit in the water near the base, would have similar effects to the original plan.

“If I see a buoy that has anything on it that remotely says U.S. government property, I am going to steer clear of that,” said Darryl Madden, a boater who has lived in the Wharf’s Gangplank Marina for 15 years.

The Corps of Engineers referred to the printed notice in the Federal Register when questioned about the proposal. According to the notice, “all persons, vessels, or other craft are prohibited from anchoring, mooring or loitering within the Restricted Area without the permission of the Commander, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall/Fort McNair or his/her designated representatives.”

The restriction would be in place around-the-clock. During events such as the State of the Union address, state funerals, presidential inaugurations and Marine helicopter squadron missions, boating in the area would be banned.

Allen said even though watercraft would be allowed through the area, it would result in “likely discouraging water users from entering the restricted area at all.”

“The proposed narrowing would still likely force kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and recreational boats into the same space as water taxis and river cruise ships,” he said. “The narrowing likely would also dramatically impede sailing in the channel.”

The Washington Navy Yard and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, which also have access to D.C. waters, don’t have restricted zones on their shorelines.

Local leaders and boaters also question a plan to designate the D.C. police Harbor Patrol as an enforcement agency for the restricted area. They say the unit has limited resources and its main mission is to ensure safe transit and recreation on the District’s waterways.

Phillips, the Army spokesman, said enforcement would fall to local authorities.

“If approved, assessment of potential violations and enforcement of the rule would be entirely at the discretion of civilian law enforcement agencies, identical to the current process in place on District of Columbia land adjacent to the installation,” he said.

D.C. police declined to comment on the specifics of the proposal. Police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz said in a statement the department “continues to work with our local and federal partners to enforce laws on DC waterways; however, we are unable to comment further on this proposal as it is not finalized.”

A restricted zone could create a logistical nightmare for popular water events at the Wharf, which attracts 10 million visitors annually and generates about $50 million each year in city tax revenue, said Patrick Revord, director of technology, marketing and community engagement at the Wharf.

One of those events is the annual Parade of Lights, a popular holiday event that on non-pandemic years attracts thousands of spectators with as many as 70 boats lit up in holiday cheer. Participating boats queue up in waters by the base until they make their way to the water parade in the Wharf.

Revord said the proposed restriction would also affect residents of the marinas — as many as 300 people live in 181 boats at Wharf Marina and Capital Yacht Club — as well as the operations of recreational and commercial boats that visit the waterfront. More than 322,000 people rode water taxis to and from the Wharf in 2019, and Revord estimates that recreational boaters account for at least 20,000 visitors annually.

He said new warning signs would sow confusion for visitors and novice boaters as they travel through the only route to the Potomac River.