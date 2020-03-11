The people with knowledge of the White House coronavirus task force discussions, including an administration official, said that the conversations have been ongoing but that no decision has been made.

The administration official said the White House is considering more restrictions because it thinks Europe has become the biggest originator of new cases.

The reports come on the same day that the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, reflecting concern from the WHO that countries aren’t working quickly and aggressively enough to contain the virus.

“A real threat right now is Europe,” Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday at a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the federal response to the coronavirus response. “That’s where the cases are coming in. Europe is the new China.”

Raising the advisory to a Level 3 for European nations might be an effective strategy for reducing travel between the United States and Europe without having to impose a travel ban similar to what is in place for travelers coming from China or Iran, said the individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

When China and, later, South Korea were moved to a Level 3, passenger demand dropped dramatically, and airlines began canceling flights.

“They are watching the situation in Europe and are very worried — not just about Italy but France, Spain and Germany,” one of the individuals said. The person also noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that 70 percent of Germans ultimately could be infected.

This is a developing story.