The end of the ferry service, which carried up to 800 vehicles per day, as well as bicyclists and pedestrians, forced commuters onto rural roads often clogged with traffic.

In a statement Thursday, Loudoun County said it would work with Montgomery County to study the ferry operation and evaluate “land ownership and acquisition scenarios for the Virginia landing.” The study will be completed within 90 days and “include options for restoring service,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery County officials said in a statement that the “two counties share a common goal of reestablishing daily ferry service.”

“Restoring the operation of a Potomac River Ferry between Montgomery County and Loudoun County as soon as possible is critically important to reducing travel times to and from Virginia for many of our residents,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said in a statement. “Plus, the ferry ride is just plain fun.”

Rockland Farm owner Libby Devlin, whose family has owned the property since the 1800s, said in an email that Loudoun should avoid taking her land to restore the service.

Devlin said she would grant the county a free permanent easement for a 50-cent fee on each vehicle that uses the ferry. This solution was floated in negotiations with Chuck Kuhn, the chief executive of JK Moving, who bought the ferry from its longtime owner in February.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Those negotiations ended earlier this month after he said he wouldn’t pay the fee, Devlin said. She said condemning and seizing private property because Kuhn won’t pay the fee is “bad public policy.”

“As owners of Rockland Farm, we feel there are many ways to resolve this matter without resorting to a taking of our land and are hopeful that Loudoun County will study these other options in more depth,” Devlin said.

In a statement, Kuhn said he was pleased the two counties are working together.

“We were unable to come to reasonable terms and price for the Virginia landing,” the statement said. “We had hoped to find a resolution that worked for all parties, but now it will be up to the local and state governments as they explore acquiring the land through eminent domain.”