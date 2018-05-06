A woman was killed and five people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash early Sunday on Columbia Pike near Fairland Drive in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.

One of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to police at about 3 a.m. officers responded to Columbia Pike near Fairland Drive for reports of a serious crash, Officer Rick Goodale said. Upon arrival, officers learned that a black Honda Pilot and a silver Honda Pilot had initially been involved in a minor collision and had stopped in the southbound lane. The driver and a front-seat passenger of the black Pilot had gotten out and were standing near the vehicle — perhaps to check for damage, Goodale said, when a silver BMW headed south on Columbia Pike struck them and their SUV.

The driver of the black SUV, My Huong T. Nguyen, 45, of Greenbelt, died at the scene. Two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, Ivan William Kadian, 29, of Hyattsville, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was not injured; an adult male passenger in the BMW was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two people in the other Honda Pilot were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Goodale said.

