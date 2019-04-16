Suburban Maryland’s water utility has asked state transit officials to “cease and desist” construction on part of the Purple Line that it says is perilously close to a major pipe that provides drinking water to southern Prince George’s County and would explode if broken.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) says that, despite its objections for several years, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) has allowed part of the light-rail line’s maintenance facility in Glenridge to be built directly atop an underground, 66-inch water main. The Purple Line plans, WSSC says, also include tracks that would carry passenger trains “very close” to the pipe, which is highly pressurized and could cause significant damage if ruptured.

If the main broke, WSSC says, it could wipe out part of the maintenance facility, disrupt Purple Line service, potentially harm passengers and limit drinking water and fire suppression in southern Prince George’s.

WSSC spokesman Chuck Brown said the utility has “repeatedly and consistently” told MTA that it will only approve Purple Line designs that include relocating the water main around the maintenance yard. Even so, he said, MTA has “continued to ignore” those requests and allowed construction at the site on Veterans Parkway (Route 410), including moving earth and building storm-water retention ponds above the water main.

He said the pipe is “critical” to supplying drinking water and keeping fire hydrants working in southern Prince George’s.



Purple Line work underway in February in Silver Spring, Md. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

“The last thing we want to do is delay this project,” Brown said of the Purple Line. “But first and foremost on our minds is the health and safety of our customers from a drinking-water and fire protection standpoint.”

WSSC provides drinking water to nearly 2 million people in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Maryland transit officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the letter, which was sent Friday. WSSC engineers were visiting the site with Purple Line project officials Tuesday morning to assess the construction’s potential impacts, Brown said.

Maryland transit officials have said the pace of the Glenridge facility’s construction is key to the 16-mile project’s overall timeline because it must be completed before trains can be tested on tracks between it and the New Carrollton station.

After several years of WSSC objecting, Brown said, Maryland transit officials “seemed more agreeable” last week to relocating the pipe. However, he said, the utility sent the “cease and desist” letter after WSSC engineers also discovered last week that construction was already underway at the site “right on top of” the buried pipe, even though WSSC had not approved those plans.

“We’re optimistic that they’ll follow through with their recent offer to [relocate the pipe] and that the unauthorized work will stop,” Brown said.

He said WSSC is asking that work be halted only on construction outside the footprint of the maintenance building until the pipe is relocated.

Brown said the utility believes the Purple Line project should cover the cost of relocating the pipe, as it has for other water and sewer mains along the 16-mile alignment between Bethesda and New Carrollton. The Purple Line, which is in its second year of construction, is scheduled to open to passengers in December 2022, though the contractor has said it will not be done until March 2023, and then only if the state pays millions in acceleration costs.

Brown said he did not immediately know how long it would take to relocate the massive pipe. He said WSSC also is concerned that regrading in the area will result in the pipe being buried behind the maintenance facility’s locked gates and 30 feet below ground — too deep to easily reach for routine maintenance or emergency repairs.

Another 66-inch water main that exploded in Bethesda in 2008 flooded River Road and required stranded motorists to be rescued by boat and helicopter. A 54-inch pipe that exploded in 2011 near the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s blew off doors and flooded businesses nearby, threw parked vehicles upside down and snarled Beltway traffic for hours.

Those pipes were made of concrete. The one buried near the Purple Line construction is made of steel and was installed in 1991, Brown said. However, he said, it is pressurized in the same way and, if it broke, “would cause a considerable amount of damage.”

This story will be updated.

