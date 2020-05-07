The councils for both counties jointly approved the utility’s $1.5 billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The utility’s board is expected to approve the recommended rate increase in June.
WSSC Water officials noted that many residents’ bills are up already due to spending more time at home and that more are struggling financially because of job losses during the coronavirus pandemic. The utility will continue to suspend water service shut-offs and waive late fees, as it has done since the pandemic started, officials said.
It also included a $324,000 increase from the current budget — for a total of $3.2 million — to help customers struggling financially, in part because of the pandemic’s economic impacts.
WSSC Water spokesman Chuck Brown said the utility must continue to replace pipes, pumps and other aging infrastructure during the economic downturn.
He said WSSC Water projects it will lose $148 million in revenue through June 30 and into the next fiscal year. Those losses, the utility said, are the result of commercial customers using less water and residential customers hit by job losses requiring more financial help. The utility has made $131 million in budget cuts to help offset those losses, Brown said.
Information on WSSC Water’s financial assistance programs is available here.