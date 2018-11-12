RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia beat out two other states to land 42 potential new manufacturing jobs building steel and utility trailers.

Northam said last week that Carry-On Trailer will spent $1.6 million to expand its facility in Westmoreland County.

The governor said Virginia beat out Georgia and Pennsylvania to land the project. Carry-On Trailer is headquartered in Georgia and has seven manufacturing facilities throughout the country.

Northam approved a $125,000 grant to the company, which is also eligible for other state incentives.

