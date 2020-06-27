It was the last Saturday in June, and as Washington headed in the direction of the hottest part of summer, Saturday offered an excellent example of a day in the nation’s capital that was steamy, stormy and, of course, summery.
Only part of what made Saturday recognizable as a summer day in Washington was the heat. At Reagan National Airport, the high temperature was 93 degrees for only the second time this month and year.
The two days, Saturday and its early June predecessor, were together the hottest days we can boast so far this year.
In its embodiment of summer, Saturday brought to Washington with it ample heat to enhance the sweaty sensation often associated with the season.
Unsurprisingly, but nevertheless notably, the humidity was converted in the late afternoon into storms and rain showers.
As is common, the downpours and deluges proved to be selective in their geographical locations. In some places they seemed like the output of a shower head in a house with low water pressure. Elsewhere, they imitated Niagara Falls.