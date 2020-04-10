In one of the Montgomery incidents, in the 10200 block of Parkwood Drive in the county’s Kensington area, firefighters extricated someone trapped in a two-story house after a tree fell on it. He was not injured, authorities said.
On Friday morning, a National Weather Service advisory seemed to show a sensitive feel for what was to come. It predicted sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
At Reagan National Airport, Friday’s peak sustained wind was 36 mph with a peak gust of 48 mph, only 2 mph short of the 50 that was mentioned. And at Dulles International Airport, the peak gust reached exactly 50 mph.
Under the force of the fierce gusts, tree branches seemed to offer unspoken messages. Sometimes they nodded, in seeming assent. Other times, they twisted and swiveled, as if issuing a furious but unavailing denial.