Prosecutors didn’t object, the newspaper reported. The hearing is now scheduled for May 20.
Tomlin, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, child abuse and three counts of felony child neglect in the death of her 2-year-old son, Noah Tomlin.
Julia Tomlin reported Noah missing in June 2019, launching a 10-day search. She is being held without bond.
