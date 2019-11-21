McMahon was charged in August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville’s city council. An indictment says McMahon expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.
McMahon, who remains in custody, pleaded not guilty to charges including bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD