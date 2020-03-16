Rodriguez–Cruz was indicted in October. By then, he was already serving a 12-year prison sentence for killing another woman, Pamela Butler, at her home in Washington in 2009. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after agreeing to tell police where he disposed of Butler’s body.
Butler’s brother, Derrick Butler, encouraged Stafford authorities to pursue charges in the Rodriguez killing and is credited with being a key factor in the new charges.
Rodriguez’s remains weren’t identified for years because the sister of Rodriguez-Cruz’s second wife had assumed her identity, authorities said. Police said they made the discovery in 2017.
