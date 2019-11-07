Ramos pleaded guilty last month to all 23 counts against him, including first-degree murder in the June 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette.

The trial’s second phase focusing on whether he was sane at the time of the shooting had been scheduled to begin this week.

However, the judge postponed the case after defense attorneys contended that they need more time to review information prosecutors gave them about mental health witnesses they intend to call to testify.

